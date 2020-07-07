Days of Our Lives Cast Reacts to Kristian Alfonso's Stunning Exit

Days of Our Lives is losing its leading lady.

That much was revealed Monday when Kristian Alfonso dropped the bombshell that she was quitting the NBC sudser after 37 years in the role.

“Days of Our Lives has been a vital part of both my personal and professional journey,” the actress said in a statement.

“I am forever grateful to NBC and the late Betty Corday, who took a chance on me many years ago and changed my life."

She continued, "I have built some lifelong friendships with my extraordinarily talented castmates. Days has one of the hardest working crews in all of television, many of whom have become part of my extended family."

"I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades.”

The actress has already filmed her exit, and there's no indication about how it will play out.

With such an iconic cast member exiting the fold, Alfonso's co-workers over the years took to social media to react to the news.

"I love you sister," said Mary Beth Evans, who plays Kayla, along with the following photo:

"You were there when I first started my TV journey," said Wally Kurth.

"Always supportive and with a ready smile. To your next chapter! I will always remember the laughs we shared on stage.

Added Stephen Nichols:

“Gonna miss your smiling face, Baby. What an amazing run. But… I think you’ll be back. Lots of love.❤️❤️❤️”

Charles Shaughnessy said "Classy as always! You have brightened so many lives, mine included! Now go do some well-earned day-drinking!!"

"Kristian, I still remember the first time I met you," said Kyle Lowder.

"My first day of work on the show, 20 years ago this month. You were so gracious and welcoming to me, as terrified as I was at the time as a green 19 year old kid."

"Thank you for that day, and all the days since. You are one of the greats, professionally AND personally. I will miss seeing your face in Salem."

"Thank you for all that you have done for DAYS, and for me," he concluded.

"It was an absolute pleasure to share the stage with you @kristianalfonso – your professionalism, talent and work ethic has inspired me so much! Anytime we’d see each other at work, you would always greet me with a big hug and smile asking how myself and Alyssa were doing," said Freddie Smith.

"That meant the world to me. Thank you for your kind words and advice throughout the years. I’m excited to see your next chapter!"

"You are the epitome of class wrapped up in the most beautiful shell!! I absolutely loved being able to work with such an icon!! Wishing you nothing but the best in whatever your next chapter is," said Chrishell Stause.

“Iconic. Kristian, it was an honor to share the stage with you," said Robert Scott Wilson.

"From day 1 you welcomed me with open arms and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to tell stories alongside you, especially these last few months. I’m rooting for you. Here’s to your next chapter! 🥂 #BostonStrong”

Krista Allen said the following:

“Wow! – I’m sending you all the love! Thank you for making my time on the show so awesome. I loved being the Billie to your Hope. – There have been 3 Billie’s (😂) but there will always be only ONE Hope. You’re a legand KA. Let’s get that coffee when we can!✨”

