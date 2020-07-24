Days of Our Lives Exodus Continues: Victoria Konefal Exits

Will there even be any cast members left at Days of Our Lives when production resumes?

Victoria Konefal is bowing out of the NBC daytime sudser, according to Deadline.

There has been speculation about Konefal's future with the series since her on-screen mother Kristian Alfonso announced she was exiting after 37 years.

Konefal, who plays Ciara Brady, is not closing the door on a comeback, and could return in guest appearances down the line.

"I cherish every moment I have spent working on Days of Our Lives," the actress says in a statement to Deadline.

"It is an honor and a privilege to work in an environment filled with so much talent and passion in every direction."

She continues, "The experience and knowledge I’ve accumulated over the past three years is irreplaceable, and I’m forever grateful for it."

"I would love the opportunity to continue working with my castmates in the future, but at this time I will not be returning as a full-time cast member."

"To the cast and crew, it was an absolute pleasure working with you. To the loving and unwaveringly supportive fans, thank you."

The actress has been with the show since 2017, and snagged a Daytime Emmy nod in 2019.

Her statement concludes, "Thank you for joining me on my journey of finding Ciara Brady. It was a beautiful one. Cheers to some of the best days of my life."

Konefal will not return to the series when production resumes in September, but the iconic soap opera has enough episodes banked to keep it on the air until October.

It's unclear how the character will be written out, but given that the door is open for a return, it should be a happy ending.

Alfonso stunned fans when she announced her exit last month.

“I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter,” Alfonso said at the time.

She went on to reveal that she quit because producers wanted to take her character off the show for several months.

The news also comes days after Greg Vaughan announced his exit.

What do you think of all these changes?

Hit the comments.

