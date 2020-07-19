Days of Our Lives Round Table: Sami Returns To Cause Havoc!

Sami returned and hit Nicole and Eric's wedding with the force of a hurricane, Jake got life-changing news, while Claire helped Ciara celebrate her upcoming nuptials on Days of Our Lives.

Sami returned! Was she right to be upset over everyone hiding Allie's pregnancy from her? Should she have a say in whether the baby is put up for adoption and to whom?

Trey: Sami has a right to be upset that her family was hiding Allie's pregnancy. However, Sami should also be mad at herself.

Her whole life, she blamed Marlena's obsession with John and their adventures. Sami has turned into that person to Allie with her own obsession with EJ. The apple didn't fall far from the tree!

And, since Allie is a legal adult, Sami has ZERO say in what Allie does. If she really wants to force Allie's hand, she should take Allie to court for "grandparent's rights."

Sami is turning into the thing that she hated most about Marlena (absent parent) and Kate (overly controlling parent).

Jack: I could understand Sami being upset. She was the last to know about her daughter's pregnancy, and EVERYONE kept it from her. But what she's missing is that's a consequence of her over-controlling and over-the-top reactions.

And regardless of what she thinks, it's Allie's decision to give the baby up for adoption to whomever she wants...Rafe, a stranger, whoever. Sami does not have the right to manipulate Rafe into refusing to adopt, and if Allie finds out about it, this will just alienate her from Sami even further.

Christine: I understand why Sami is upset, but she brought this on herself.

Allie may be immature, but she is an adult, and this is her child. Making these decisions on her own is essential for Allie, and being forced into a decision by her mommy will only increase Allie's distress and the rift within the family.

If Sami were smarter, she'd use this time to get closer with her daughter and help her make a decision that's right for her, not tell her what that decision should be or manipulate her into the one Sami thinks is correct. We all know that will backfire.

Despite Sami's interruption, Nicole and Eric got married. On a scale from 1 (it was horrible.) to 10 (My favorite wedding in Salem!), how would you rate the event?

Trey: I give it a 5. We actually got a real Salem wedding (up until Hurricane Sami blew in). There wasn't much family and fanfare, which was a little disappointing. But, overall, I'm glad that Nicole and Eric finally tied the knot.

Jack: A solid 8. I haven't been fully sold on this couple ever since the shredded papers nonsense, and Eric's over the top reaction to it.

But it was nice to have a ceremony that wasn't interrupted til after it was a done deal and the vows were romantic. The flashbacks were a nice touch, too.

Christine: I give it a 4. As relieved as I am to see Eric and Nicole finally married, it didn't feel romantic or special to me. Boring and plain were the descriptions that came to mind. It almost made it worth it when Sami swooped in and ruined it all.

Why do you think Lucas was sharing his worries about Allie with Bonnie? Should he have?

Trey: Lucas should steer clear of Bonnie. She is a disaster waiting to happen.

Jack: I have no idea, but if the writers are planning on putting these two together, I'm going to be disgusted.

There is no point to Bonnie, Lucas needs to reconcile with Sami, and there was no reason at all for him to share anything personal with this woman who he can't stand.

Christine: I was stunned that Lucas said more than "goodbye" to Bonnie. I feel like the show brought Bonnie back simply so they could have Judi Evans return after they killed Adrienne.

Lucas talking to Bonnie makes absolutely no sense, and it will take a lot of discipline not to fast-forward through their scenes.

This one's for you TV Fanatics! Choose your favorite quote from this week's Days of Our Lives.

STEVE: Yeah, that was a crazy time in Stockholm, wasn't it? I have to admit, for a guy who always kept his feelings close to the vest… KAYLA: You mean buried under concrete. JAKE: You tried to shoot a cop at her own wedding and the only reason it's only attempted murder is cause another cop took the gun away! VIVIAN: You don't understand. You're a Dimera and an Alamain. We don't think that way. VIVIAN: I tried to apologize to that Lani person, but I don't think she bought it. She's very vindictive, I can see it in her eyes. JOHN: I'm hoping that Sami and Allie are having a calm, rational discussion. ROMAN: Yeah, calm and rational aren't really in Sami's wheelhouse. I'm just hoping that when the dust settles, my pub is still standing. SAMI: The one thing we all have in common is that we put family first. And all of them would love your baby so much. I mean, there would be so much love he or she won't even know what to do with it all. Isn't that really just all you want for your child?

Did Steve and Kayla jump into bed together too soon, considering she was supposed to marry Justin not even 24 hours before or had they waited long enough?

Trey: They're two consenting adults with a very long history. I'm not surprised with how soon they decided to rekindle. And, technically, they could still be married since it was Stefano who forged the divorce papers.

Jack: I have such mixed feelings about this. On the one hand, Stayla fans have waited a long time for this, and the relationship does have longevity, so it's not like Kayla was jumping into bed with a stranger.

On the other, the Stayla reunion has been super rushed, and now Justin and his angst are swept to the side, and Kayla's relationship with him is 99% forgotten. I don't think that's realistic, and I think the writers are in a rush to wrap this up.

Christine: I know Steve and Kayla are a super couple with a tremendous amount of history, but she was literally going to marry Justin, a man she claimed to love, just hours ago!

This felt way too fast. I knew it wouldn't be long before they were together again, but there should have been a little more romance before we got to this part.

Did Claire ruin Ciara's wedding dress and steal her engagement ring? Will she try and ruin their wedding? Would you like to see more drama, or would you prefer the wedding to go off without a hitch?

Trey: The signs point to Claire, but I don't think she did it. I think she's being set up. I don't know the motivation, and I can't wait to see how this unfolds.

Jack: I don't think Claire did it. I think she's being set up for some reason. Among other things, her empathy for both Ciara and Allie (when Allie told her about what Sami did) seemed genuine and at odds with the idea of her being a crazed saboteur.

Christine: Claire ruining the dress and stealing the ring just seems too easy. The bigger question is, who else wants to ruin Ben and Ciara's wedding?

Could Orpheus be back? Maybe Eve? I'm curious to see how this all plays out because I don't think it's Claire. As for the wedding, doesn't everyone in Salem need at least one failed wedding attempt before they get to the one where they actually say "I do"?

Jake is Stefan's twin brother. Are you relieved or disappointed, and what would you like to see next for the character?

Trey: Both? I loved Gabi/Stefan together, but his past with Abby's double sort of tainted the character. I am not loving the Jake/Gwen pairing and was rooting for Gabi to have a little slice of happiness before her next disaster.

Jack: I'm relieved. I've had enough of doppelganger stories, and I never liked Stefan, plus I didn't need six months of Gabi gloating that she was right and her husband is alive.

I hope Jake sticks to his guns, stays away from Gabi and the Dimera legacy, and continues to be his own person.

I'm also annoyed with the elitism and the attitude that being a car mechanic is somehow a less worthy job than being a CEO of a company, and I want Jake to push back against it.

Christine: Neither relieved nor disappointed. It's not a bad, soapy twist, but I wish I cared more for any of these characters. Jake, Gabi, and Gwen could all leave Salem tomorrow, and then I'd probably feel relieved.

What were your favorite or least favorite moments of the week?

Trey: My least favorite moments have to be Will and Sonny. From their babbling recapping everything we're watching to obsessing over Allie's baby.

Favorite moments are the Jake reveal (well-acted) and a Salem wedding!

Jack: I loved it when Allie stood up to Sami, and FINALLY said she wants her in her life but not in the baby's. That was what she needed to do in the first place instead of trying to hide from Sami.

I also cracked up when Roman said he didn't think Sami would be rational and that he just hoped his pub was still standing after she was finished.

Unfortunately, even though I sometimes enjoy Sami, I did not enjoy that cake fight. That was immature and beneath both Sami and Nicole. I also think this wedding sabotage story is beyond stupid, and I see no point to either Gwen or Bonnie.

Christine: One of my favorite moments was Justin and Jack discussing Bonnie simply because I enjoy these two characters together, and it doesn't happen often enough.

But all of Bonnie's fantasies about Lucas were the lowest point of the week.

