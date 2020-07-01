Ed Henry: Fired by FOX News Following Sexual Harassment Complaint

Fox News is parting ways with Ed Henry.

The longtime anchor has been fired after the investigation into a complaint about “willful sexual misconduct in the workplace.”

The network received a complaint from a former employee on June 25, but no further details have been disclosed.

In the wake of his firing, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace released the following memo to all employees, which was obtained by Deadline:

“We would like to bring a very serious matter to your attention in an effort toward full transparency given the many actions we have taken to improve the culture here over the last four years."

"On Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employee’s attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago."

"We immediately retained an outside law firm (which has never represented Fox News in investigation or litigation) to independently investigate the claims."

"Ed was suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibility pending investigation. Based on investigating findings, Ed has been terminated.”

Henry first arrived on Fox News as its Chief White House Correspondent back in 2011.

He subsequently served as co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend from 2017 to 2019, before he exited to co-host America’s Newsroom alongside Sandra Smith.

Before taking a job at Fox News, Henry worked at CNN for five years, and served as the network’s senior White House correspondent.

Fox News is no stranger to sexual misconduct scandals.

Bill O’Reilly was given the pink slip in April 2017 after the revelation that Fox had paid out more than $13 million to settle five separate sexual harassment lawsuits against him.

Also in 2017, the network let go of Eric Bolling, who was at the center of a sexting scandal.

That same year, Fox News chief Roger Ailes was forced to resign following a sexual harassment investigation.

America's Newsroom will now have rotating co-hosts joining Sandra Smith until a permanent replacement is named.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.