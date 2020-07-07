Elisabeth Moss Lands Killer Role in Candy Montgomery Miniseries

Elisabeth Moss is about to kill ... in a brand new TV series!

The beloved Handmaid's Tale actress is set to lead the cast of an upcoming miniseries about the infamous Texas killer Candy Montgomery, according to Variety.

Currently titled Candy, the series is a UCP production (a division of Universal Studio Group) and is being shopped to premium cable and streaming platforms.

Moss is on board Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife in 1980 who “seemingly had it all — loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs — so why did she kill her friend from church with an ax?” according to the official description.

The project will reunite Moss with Mad Men scribe Robin Veith, who penned the pilot script, and also serves as an executive producer.

“I have been wanting to play an anti-heroine for a while now, and have been trying to work with Robin again after Mad Men for even longer,” Moss said in a statement.

“So when she asked me if I wanted to play a housewife from Texas who, some would say, got away with murder, I simply said, ‘Where do I sign?'”

“Adding the opportunity to work with Nick after his incredible work on ‘The Act’ was like taking a delicious dessert and putting 100 cherries on top."

"My producing partner Lindsey and I are so thrilled to be partnering with them and Alex and Scott and everyone at UCP on a show that I believe is truly going to be like no other we’ve done and will be a role like none I’ve ever played.”

"The unique tale of Candy Montgomery is one Nick has been passionate about telling for a very long time,” said Dawn Olmstead, president of UCP.

“After working with Robin on ‘The Act,’ the two crafted an incredible script that is tense, twisted and tempting."

"With her range of work speaking for itself, Elisabeth is dream casting for us and the care and thoughtfulness she will bring to the complex events that unfolded really deepens the project."

"I wish I was already sitting on the couch in a dark room watching the opening credits right now.”

Moss is currently leading the cast of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. The series' fourth season was recently delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moss scored a Golden Globe for best lead actess in drama series for the role of June/Offred.

