Elite Season 4 Adds Several New Cast Members: Who's Not Returning?

Just because Elite is returning for Season 4, don't expect every cast member to return.

Netflix on Monday revealed the official cast for the fourth season of the Spanish drama series.

Andrés Velencoso (Velvet Colección, Edha), Manu Rios (El Chiringuito de Pepe), Carla Díaz (El Príncipe), Martina Cariddi (Mientras dure la guerra), Pol Granch and Diego Martín (Velvet, Familia) will be part of the universe of Las Encinas, the streamer has announced.

Their characters will cross paths with Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Ander (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso), Rebeca (Claudia Salas), and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós).

To celebrate the new additions, Netflix has also unveiled the first cast photo, and as previously reported, several stars from the first three seasons are nowhere in sight.

Álvaro Rico is out as Leopoldo "Polo" Benavent Villada after the events of Season 3, which followed a How to Get Away With Murder-esque killing that resulted in his character being, well, dead.

Still, he could pop up in a voiceover, or a found-footage recording, or even as a twin. Stranger things have happened, especially on soapy dramas.

Mina El Hammani played Nadia Shanaa in the first three seasons, but her character exited alongside Danna Paola's as Lucrecia "Lu" Montesinos Hendrich to attend university in New York.

We should probably expect updates about them given that their closest friends will still be a part of the ensemble.

Ester Expósito will also not be back as Carla Rosón Caleruega. She quit town in the season three finale after putting her father in his place, leaving Samuel heartbroken.

Finally, Jorge López previously revealed that he didn't think he would be playing Valerio Montesinos Rojas during the fourth season, and given that he's not a part of the cast announcement, we're inclined to agree.

Elite kicks off each season with a new mystery, and with a wave of new cast members, we think the possibilities are pretty endless!

We're all for the show reinventing itself, and keeping some cast members around should be a good way of doing that.

What do you think of the new additions? Will you continue to watch the show with several people not returning?

Hit the comments.

Elite Season 4 launches later this year.

