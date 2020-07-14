Erin Andrews Addresses Dancing With the Stars Termination

Erin Andrews is speaking out following her shocking firing from Dancing With the Stars.

“Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing With the Stars family for [six] memorable seasons,” Andrews tweeted on Tuesday morning.

“Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.”

ABC swung the axe on Monday, announcing that Andrews was out, as well as her co-host, Tom Bergeron as the series moves in a new creative direction.

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family," a statement from BBC Studios and ABC reads.

"As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success."

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom."

"Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Andrews landed a co-hosting position after appearing on the tenth season of the series, in which she finished in third place after being paired with Maks Chmerkovskiy.

She has been a co-host since 2014.

DWTS fans were stunned Monday when Bergeron first announced his firing, and then ABC followed it up by announcing Andrews was also out.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” Bergeron wrote via Twitter when he broke the news of his own firing.

“It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made.

It's a big shake-up when you consider how long both stars have been a part of the series for years, but it's possible the network wants to reverse years of ratings erosion.

