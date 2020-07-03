Good Witch Season Finale Sneak Peek: Will Joy Leave Middleton?

There is a lot to process from the coming Good Witch Season 6 finale.

What can I tell you without ruining the experience? Quite a lot, actually.

A season's worth of stories culminate on Good Witch Season 6 Episode 10, and even if I give you hints of what's to come, never guess the outcome.

Cassie and Sam find time to connect in ways they've never even tried before when Cassie's teaching experience ends and Sam's mandatory vacation begins.

Will they find something they both love doing that they can share in their spare time?

Stephanie and Adam and still struggling with his decision to leave for a mission abroad.

Adam decides to propose to the woman he loves because he can't stand the thought of life without her.

But given his plans, will their future allow them to be together?

Another couple in love is determined to fight the forces against them to stay together even while Stephanie and Adam are moving away from one another.

That's right!

Abigail and Donovon decide to confront their fate head-on, and they want to do it together.

Will that be the driving force behind destroying the curse?

And through it all, Martha is planning her housewarming party because Joy and Donna have successfully finished the remodel!

Well, there are a few snags, but would we have it any other way?

Tom returns to share the latest adventure with his wife, and their scenes are worth the wait.

It's Joy and Donna that we need to worry about.

Remember those nagging feelings you've been having about Donna wanting to sweep Joy away from her newfound family in Middleton?

Well, you're going to reacquaint yourself with those feelings.

We have an exclusive clip of Joy and Donna putting the finishing touches onto Cassie's meditation room.

Donna drops some news at Joy's feet, but she doesn't seem interested in how Joy feels about it.

Instead, Donna seems content that she knows best and barrelling over Joy's feelings about their future is the only way they can move forward.

It's just the beginning, my friends.

There is a lot to uncover during the finale, and you're going to love it!

If you watch Good Witch online, then you know that things in Middleton rarely play out as expected. This finale is no different.

Take a look at our exclusive clip of "The Bird" below, and make sure you're here after the finale to discuss the details

