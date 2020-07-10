Hallmark Channel Is Celebrating Christmas Early by Launching a Wine Collection!

Hallmark had me at hello, but they just upped the ante today with a surprising announcement.

If you know anything about Hallmark Channel, you know they love a movie paired with wine.

There's the "In the Vinyard" movie series and Paris, Wine & Romance, for example. And of course, many of their lovely Christmas scenes find wine being poured to celebrate the occasion.

So if you, like me, find that the holidays are better with Hallmark, then they've actually found a way to enhance that experience.

Well, if you're a wine lover, anyway. And who doesn't love a good wine while watching the snowfall?

It's Christmas in July on Hallmark Channel, and Crown Media Family Networks used the perfect opportunity to introduce Hallmark Channel Wines!

Hallmark Channel is creating a new way for people to enjoy the network’s signature holiday original movies this year with the debut of Hallmark Channel Wines, available today for pre-order at hallmarkchannelwines.com.

Created in collaboration with lifestyle wine company Wines That Rock, the exclusive offerings include two distinct varietals:

“Jingle,” a rich, full-bodied premium Cabernet Sauvignon with aromas of cherry, dark chocolate, and a hint of holiday spice; and “Joy,” a special crisp Sauvignon Blanc featuring notes of tropical fruits, white peach, and ripe pineapple.

“Over the last ten years, ’Countdown to Christmas’ has evolved into something more than a collection of holiday movies, it has become a seasonal lifestyle experience,” said Danielle Mullin, SVP, Marketing, Crown Media Family Networks.

“Featuring two exclusive varietals that can be found nowhere else, our Hallmark Channel Wines collection is an exciting new extension of our brand and is designed to enhance our viewers’ enjoyment of the holidays – whether as an accompaniment to our signature movies, an offering at family gatherings, or a unique gift for Hallmark Channel fans.”

“Hallmark Channel has inspired our winemaking team to create a delicious holiday-themed collection that embodies Hallmark Channel’s passion for celebration," said Wines That Rock’s award-winning winemaker Andrew Nelson.

"We thoroughly enjoyed bringing these wines to life. This unique Hallmark Channel Wine Collection really delivers on taste, value, and most importantly – some holiday cheer.”

Hallmark Channel Wines are sold in several configurations, including a 2-pack, 4-pack, 6-pack, or a case of 12 bottles.

Only a limited number of these wines will be bottled in time for the holiday season, so it is recommended to place orders early while supplies last.

Wines will be shipped just in time for the launch of “Countdown to Christmas.”

The holiday celebration draws over 70 million total viewers annually and consistently propels Hallmark Channel to rank as the highest-rated and most-watched cable network among Women 25-54 in Fourth Quarter.

This seems like it could be the continuation of a very long friendship.

Hallmark Channel does a lof of themed programming through the year. If this is a success, wouldn't it be fun to have autumn, spring, and summer wines, too?

Why limit the cheer to the holidays when we could enjoy Hallmark wines all year round?

So who's interested in joining me for a toast this coming holiday season?

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.