Hallmark Renews Good Witch and Chesapeake Shores, Announces Christmas Lineup & More!

If you're already adrift without another Hallmark Original Series to watch, you're not alone.

But we have good news today as Crown Media announced new original programming and some renewals we've been waiting for.

Most importantly, there are two renewals to announce that join When Calls the Heart for (fingers crossed) a 2021 release.

Good Witch will return for a seventh season, and Chesapeake Shores will return for a fifth season!

Hurrah!

As you know, Good Witch Season 6 just ended on quite the cliffhanger.

It was the first season in which Bailee Madison didn't appear as Grace, and in Rhys Matthew Bond only made guest appearances as Nick.

Without the younger cast, the adults got a lot more storylines, and love flourished.

Cassie (Catherine Bell) and Sam (James Denton) celebrated their one-year anniversary and began to grow under each other's influence.

The proved that there is always something left to learn about your partner.

Abigail (Sarah Power) and Donovan (Marc Bendavid) fought and conquered a terrible curse that seemed destined to keep them apart. Instead, the curse offered a happy ending that seemed destined to keep them together!

Stephanie (Kylee Evans) and Adam (Scott Cavalheiro) fell more deeply in love, but before they were able to make a future together, Adam's brush with death set them on different courses, and we don't know if they'll survive.

And of course, beloved Martha (Catherine Disher) and her husband Tom (Paul Miller) had many adventures that entertained the town and culminated the season with a housewarming party in their newly remodeled home.

The season was open-ended for Joy (Katherine Barrell), who is poised to leave Middleton just months after she met and connected with her two magical cousins.

Will the mysterious dirt satchels they all received keep her around? With the renewal, we get to find out!

The other good news is that multi-generational family drama, Chesapeake Shores, is set to return for Season 5.

Based on the novels of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Sherryl Woods, the series stars Jesse Metcalfe, Meghan Ory), Golden Globe nominee Treat Williams, Academy Award nominee Diane Ladd, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, and Andrew Francis.

At the end of Chesapeake Shores Season 4, the series proved there is still a lot more story to tell.

So, it's a relief that we got renewal news, even if we had to wait a long time to receive it.

Abby and Trace couldn't stay away from each other, and despite their attempts to find romance elsewhere, kissed before the finale concluded.

Just after opening another, more remote inn, Jess and David started down another path -- they're engaged!

And Kevin and Sarah are talking about starting a family.

All of that occurred while their parents began exploring each other romantically again. Let's say that lake air has done a number on everyone.

"The Hallmark brand on TV has always championed positivity and emotional connection, and thanks to the dedication of our development teams and producing partners, we are excited to welcome new talent on both sides of the camera, as well as, announcing renewals of all of our original series and the return of beloved stars.

"Hallmark Channel Original Series are enviable within the industry for their longevity and for creating one of the most winning schedules on television," said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming & Network Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks.

Countdown to Christmas 2020 officially begins on Friday, October 23, and Hallmark Channel will premiere 23 all-new original films.

A Royal Holiday, starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit and Krystal Joy Brown



Jingle Bell Bride, starring Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn, starring Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor

If I Only Had Christmas, starring Candace Cameron Bure Deliver by Christmas, starring Alvina August and Eion Bailey On the 12th Date of Christmas, starring Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes



Christmas Waltz, starring Lacey Chabert



Christmas in Vienna, starring Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott Christmas in Evergreen 4, starring Rukiya Bernard and Holly Robinson Peete



Chateau Christmas, starring Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane

And over on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, you can watch the Miracles of Christmas, also kicking off on October 23 with 17 all-new original movies, including the following.

Christmas Tree Lane starring Alicia Witt and Andrew Walker Holly & Ivy starring Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, and Marisol Nichols



The Christmas Bow starring Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady Cranberry Christmas starring Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres

Christmas Doctor starring Holly Robinson Peete

And in case you're holding your breath for the mysteries franchises, some of the best are poised to return.

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death, starring Alexa and Carlos PenaVega, premiering this Fall



New installments in Morning Show Mysteries, starring Holly Robinson Peete and Rick Fox, from Executive Producer Al Roker

New installments in Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries starring Jesse Metcalfe



Mystery 101, starring Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha



Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, currently in production on its 14th installment and starring Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter, and Marilu Henner, slated to premiere in early 2021.

Whew!

What are you most excited to see?

Did you already order your Hallmark wines? Because it looks like you might need a lot of it if you're intending to snuggle into the couch for all of the Christmas movies on the way.

We'll be here to cover a whole bunch of it!!

