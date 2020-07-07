Jersey Shore Cast Slammed for Reuniting Without Masks

Jersey Shore may have wrapped up for the season, but thanks to the power of social media, fans can keep up with the latest from the cast of the MTV hit.

However, the cast felt the ire of fans on social media for not wearing face masks.

It all started when Jenni "JWoww" Farley shared a snap on social media of a dinner date with her co-stars, as well as their loved ones.

The event was at The Butcher's Block in New Jersey to celebrate Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's birthday.

The only person in the photo in question donning a mask was Vinny Guadagnino.

With the continued threat of Covid-19, people are being urged to wear masks as much as possible, with them actually becoming mandatory in many states.

“Happy birthday @mikethesituation,” Farley captioned the picture.

“@Vinnyguadagnino the mask won’t protect us with the s–t u got jkjk.”

Fans were quick to hit out at the cast for not exercising caution by wearing masks.

“Vinny, the only one w respect for others,” said one critic, adding:

“You would think some of u have kids at home u would protect them better.”

Farley was quick to respond to the criticism, and she did not hold back.

“We have all been tested and don’t see anyone who hasn’t been regularly tested… it’s also hard to eat and wear a mask,” the reality star wrote.

“Glad you know all about us and think we would ever put anyone in jeopardy… especially our kids.”

The dinner was a surprise for Sorrentino's 38th birthday, and his wife, Lauren Pesce, Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese and her husband, Chris Buckner were a part of the event.

If you're wondering whether the birthday will be featured on the recently announced Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4, don't bet on it.

For one, it would be difficult to film a TV show in a restaurant while other patrons are trying to socially distance.

Two, Snooki recently announced she was quitting the franchise that made her a household name, and her final episode aired last month.

While MTV is eyeing a 2021 return date, the series probably won't return to production for months yet.

