Joss Whedon Accused of 'Gross' And 'Abusive' Behavior by Justice League Star

Justice League actor Ray Fisher is speaking out against Joss Whedon, the director who stepped in to oversee post-production and reshoots on the movie when Zack Snyder stepped away for personal reasons.

On Monday, Fisher shared a video of himself praising Whedon at Comic-Con in 2017, where he noted, "Joss is a great guy and Zack picked a good person to come in and finish up for him."

In the comments section of the video, however, Fisher had something different to say.

"I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement," he wrote on Monday.

Naturally, fans questioned what motivated the actor to write the comment, and he shed light on the matter on Wednesday.

"'[Whedon's] on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," Fisher wrote on Twitter.

"He was enabled, in many ways, by [producers] Geoff Johns and Jon Berg."

Fisher played the hero Cyborg in the big-budget movie and has been sharing details of his time on the movie over the past few weeks since the revelation that Snyder's cut of the movie would be releasing on HBO Max in 2021.

"I don’t praise [writer] Chris Terrio and @ZackSnyder for simply putting me in Justice League," Fisher wrote last month.

"I praise them for EMPOWERING me (a black man with no film credits to his name) with a seat at the creative table and input on the framing of the Stones before there was even a script!"

Justice League was saddled with middling reviews upon its launch, with many questioning the changes between Snyder's vision of the movie and the version that was released under the rule of Whedon.

Ultimately, Justice League was not the hit it was supposed to be, earning $658 million globally. For a superhero movie boasting the likes of Wonder Woman, Cyborg, The Flash, Batman, and Aquaman, that's not a good result.

HBO Max officially ordered the Snyder Cut earlier this year, and is expected to pay as much as $20 million in production costs to bring Snyder's vision to life.

Whedon has not yet responded to the allegations from Smith.

He is best known for working on shows such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Dollhouse, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. In more recent years, he has worked on several Marvel projects.

