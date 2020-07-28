Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Gets September Premiere Date at Netflix - Watch Teaser

The world of Jurassic Park will expand in September.

Netflix has announced that Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will unspool its entire first season on September 18.

The streamer has also dropped the first official teaser.

"Set against the timeline of the blockbuster film Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar," reads the official logline.

"When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers."

"Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself."

The voice cast includes Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Jameela Jamil as Roxie, and Glen Powell as Dave.

The series is a CG animation, but the footage certainly teases an adventure that will be enjoyed by viewers of all ages.

With Jurassic World: Dominion not scheduled to hit cinemas until June 2021, this series will give fans something to look forward to.

The new movie recently resumed production after four months off due to the Covid-19 pandemic that brought most productions around the world to a halt.

Fans of the franchise will be eager for more content!

What's intriguing about it is the way it is tied to the events of the first movie in the new trilogy.

Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley serve as showrunners, while executive producers are Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, Aaron Hammersley, and Lane Lueras.

Netflix has still been launching shows, despite the pandemic, meaning that it probably had a lot of shows waiting in the wings.

Will the streamer's supply run dry, or will they be able to get the wheels moving on production in time?

Have a look at the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.