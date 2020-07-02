Katy Keene Canceled After One Season at The CW

Katy Keene's New York fairytale is coming to an abrupt conclusion.

The CW has canceled the Riverdale spinoff after just one season.

The drama's freshman finale aired May 14, and while it seemed the series would be a hit because of its connection to Riverdale, it was not meant to be.

Katy Keene Season 1 averaged 480,000 total viewers and a 0.1 rating among adults.

Out of 16 dramas the network aired this season, it ranked 14th.

It bested In the Dark and Dynasty -- both of which have been picked up for the 2020-21 TV season.

Alarm bells started ringing when The CW opted to hold off on a renewal decision, with network president Mark Pedowitz wanting to wait to assess the digital figures for the series.

The CW has always looked at the bigger picture when it comes to other avenues people use to watch their shows.

Katy Keene was one of the first shows that was not automatically added to Netflix a week after its first season concluded.

This is thanks to The CW not renewing its deal with Netflix, meaning that the network could find a streaming home for Katy Keene on its own.

This also allowed the network to host the entire first season on The CW app and website, something that is typically reserved for the most recent five episodes of its series.

While the network waited a while to make the decision to cancel the series, the series launched on HBO Max with its entire freshman season.

It's unclear whether the streaming numbers on that platform factored into the decision, but what is clear is that Warner Bros. TV group plans on shopping Katy Keene around to other outlets.

The cancellation could also signal a change in the way the network renews shows.

The decision means that Lucy Hale, who plays the titular character has now starred on three CW dramas that were cut during their opening runs.

The series followed the professional and romantic lives of four Archie Comics characters, including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene and singer-songwriter Josie McCoy, five years after the events of Riverdale, as they chase their dreams in New York City.

The series infuses music into the plotlines and follow the origins, trials, and tribulations of four struggling artists who are desperate to make it in the spotlight.

The series also starred Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Jonny Beauchamp as Jorge Lopez, Julia Chan as Pepper Smith, Zane Holtz as K.O. Kelly, Lucien Laviscount as Alexander Cabot, Camille Hyde as Alex’s sister Alexandra, and Katherine LaNasa as fashion queen Gloria Grandbilt.

