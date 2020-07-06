Katy Keene Star Lucy Hale Reacts to Surprising Cancellation

It's been a few days since The CW made the unfortunate decision to cancel Katy Keene after a single season.

Lucy Hale, who played the titular character on the Riverdale spinoff, has opened up about it.

The actress shared a video via social media, noting that the decision to cancel the series "sucks."

Hale said that she had been "a blubbering mess" since the cancellation news broke.

"I've kind of struggled all day with what I wanted to say about this, or if I shouldn't say anything. Nothing felt right," she said in a video on Instagram.

"I didn't want to just post a picture or a caption because nothing would do justice to how I feel about Katy Keene, or how I feel about the people involved with it."

The Pretty Little Liars alum called her role as Katy in the series "one of the highlights" of her life, and added that her involvement on the show had been "a joy from top to bottom."

She also revealed that she is "a little confused" ove the cancellation decision.

"I do believe it's timeless," she told fans.

"But sometimes things just don't work out and maybe it's just not the right time for it..."

"The show's not coming back and that sucks, but I'll hold my head high and who knows what I'll do next," she said.

The series followed the professional and romantic lives of four Archie Comics characters, including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene and singer-songwriter Josie McCoy, five years after the events of Riverdale, as they chase their dreams in New York City.

It infused music into the plotlines and follow the origins, trials, and tribulations of four struggling artists who are desperate to make it in the spotlight.

The cast also included Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Jonny Beauchamp as Jorge Lopez, Julia Chan as Pepper Smith, Zane Holtz as K.O. Kelly, Lucien Laviscount as Alexander Cabot, Camille Hyde as Alex’s sister Alexandra, and Katherine LaNasa as fashion queen Gloria Grandbilt.

Katy Keene Season 1 averaged 480,000 total viewers and a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demo. Out of 16 dramas, Katy Keene ranked #14 in both metrics, coming in just ahead of In the Dark and Dynasty.

Katy Keene was one of the first shows that was not automatically added to Netflix a week after its first season concluded.

This is thanks to The CW not renewing its deal with Netflix, meaning that the network could find a streaming home for Katy Keene on its own.

This also allowed the network to host the entire first season on The CW app and website, something that is typically reserved for the most recent five episodes of its series.

The series also streams on HBO Max, and it is thought that it could move there as an original series, but moving shows to new homes comes with a lot of hurdles.

The good news is that the options on the cast were extended until the end of the month, so Warner Bros. TV group does have some wiggle room to try to save the series.

What are your thoughts on the decision?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.