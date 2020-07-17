Kristian Alfonso Reveals Why She Quit Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives will never be the same again.

Kristian Alfonso recently announced she was quitting the hit NBC sudser after 37 years with the series...

And now we know why.

The actress spoke out about her decision to Entertainment Tonight and it's a real headscratcher.

Alfonso revealed that her exit came after exec producer Ken Corday told her that it would be a good idea to pull her from the show for five months before bringing her back into the fold in a storyline with a Navy Seal.

"I was taken aback,” she explained.

“It was not something that had ever been discussed but that’s what it was. And to come back in five to six months, or four to five months — whatever that time frame was — I just thought, “You know what? It’s time to really write a new chapter.’

As for whether she could pop back up down the line, it sounds like tha ship has sailed.

“I don’t plan on returning and popping in as others have done in the past,” Alfonso added.

“I think that chapter is closed and a new one needs to be started.”

Alfonso admitted to ET, “It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions,” since quitting but adding, “I have no regrets.”

While the actress will be on-screen until October, there's no indication of how she will be written out.

No goodbye storyline has been filmed and the actress was slated to appear in more episodes.

“I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter,” Alfonso said in a statement to Deadline at the time she announced her exit.

I will not be returning to Days when it resumes production in September,” Alfonso said.

“I’ve already filmed my last episode several months ago.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.