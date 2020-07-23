Love Island Season 2 to Film in Las Vegas: When Does it Premiere?

CBS is feeling the love.

Love Island, which was initially slated to debut earlier this year, is moving ahead.

The reality series' second season was unable to begin production due to the Covid-19 outbreak that brought the TV industry to a halt.

Now, Vulture is reporting that the new season will be going ahead, but there will be a change in location.

Instead of jetting the sexy singles off to the sun-soaked Fiji, it will be filmed in a hotel in Las Vegas.

It makes sense, especially given that the coronavirus pandemic does not appear to be slowing down.

The hotel being eyed by producers is The Cromwell, which has actually been closed to visitors since March due to the pandemic.

CBS picked up Love Island for Season 2 last year, despite soft on-air ratings. The network noted that strong digital ratings tipped the scale in favor of a second season.

The series follows a bunch of singles looking for love. It was a breakout hit in the U.K. upon its launch, leading to other countries to make their own iterations.

It's not clear how the series would work, given that it seems to focus on people getting up close and personal.

Still, CBS will be happy to have something to keep the lights on this summer.

Networks have been scraping the barrel to find content to air this summer because most shows were forced to wrap early.

CBS typically has Big Brother in the summer, and while the series looks like it will be back, it won't be for at least another month.

With a lack of original content on the small screen, the current situation could help Love Island blossom into a hit.

Big Brother is always a reliable performer, and the added bonus this year is that it will be a season featuring returning houseguests.

That should have a lot of interest from viewers.

While we don't have a firm premiere date for Love Island, the series can be turned around just days after it enters production.

What do you think of the show moving ahead?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.