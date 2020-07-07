MacGyver, Magnum P.I. Boss Peter Lenkov Fired by CBS Over Toxic Work Environment

Peter Lenkov has been ousted from CBS following an investigation into multiple accusations that he created a toxic work environment, according to THR.

Lenkov was the showrunner for CBS dramas MacGyver and Magnum PI, and created Hawaii Five-0.

“Peter Lenkov is no longer the executive producer overseeing MacGyver and Magnum P.I., and the studio has ended its relationship with him,” a CBS TV Studios spokesperson said in a statement.

“Monica Macer will be the showrunner on ‘MacGyver’ and Eric Guggenheim will run ‘Magnum P.I.’ Both are currently executive producers on their respective series. Our studio is committed to ensuring safe and respectful production environments."

"Over the past year, we have assigned human resource production partners to every show, expanded staff training and increased reporting options."

"We will continue to evolve our practices with continued focus on building trust with all who work on our sets."

"Every complaint is taken seriously, every claim is investigated, and when evidence is clear that policies were violated and values not upheld, we take decisive action.”

Lenkov responded in a statement to THR:

"Now is the time to listen and I am listening. It’s difficult to hear that the working environment I ran was not the working environment my colleagues deserved, and for that, I am deeply sorry."

"I accept responsibility for what I am hearing and am committed to doing the work that is required to do better and be better."

The showrunner was the subject of at least three different complaints that said he was manipulative or abusive.

Lenkov still had a year on his overall deal with CBS Studios at the time of his dismissal.

He becomes the latest showrunner to be let go from the network, following NCIS: New Orleans showrunner Brad Kern, and Fam showrunner Brad Kushell.

Hawaii Five-0 ended its run this year, while Magnum and MacGyver are set to return this year.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.