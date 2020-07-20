Mariska Hargitay Reunites With Christopher Meloni Ahead of Law & Order: SVU Spinoff

It's almost time for one of the biggest reunions to grace the small screen.

Law & Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay took to social media Sunday to show off her reunion with former co-star Christopher Meloni.

"It's on," the actress captioned a photo of the pair, who are set to share the screen later this year.

In the photo, which hit us right in the feels, by the way, the two smile to the camera.

Meloni starred on the first 12 seasons of Law & Order: SVU opposite Hargitay, but quit the series back in 2011.

Hargitay is still the lead cast member on the series, but Meloni has been tapped to lead the cast of a spinoff Organized Crimes.

The good news is that it will also be set in New York, meaning that the former co-stars can crossover to each other's shows.

Meloni previously teased a reunion for the characters of Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson.

Stabler's return to the franchise comes after a "devastating personal loss," according to the scarce synopsis released by NBC when the show landed a formal pickup.

Meloni thinks that there will be more than one crossover because the fans will want to see Elliot and Olivia share the screen again.

"I think there is truly and deeply a worthwhile, inherent drama in exploring that relationship and the complexity of how Stabler left — the unresolved emotions both characters feel and how the fans feel," Meloni told the New York Post.

Despite the continued threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, which largely brought the TV industry to a grinding halt, NBC plans on having Law & Order: Organized Crimes as part of its fall schedule alongside its parent series.

The network has had success airing the Chicago trifecta on Wednesdays, so it is pulling a similar tactic here.

It's unclear whether either Organized Crimes or Special Victims Unit will be able to return to production in time to meet their planned fall debuts.

Still, we're sure fans of the stars will wait as long as they need to in order to have them reunited.

What are your thoughts on this?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.