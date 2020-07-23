Married at First Sight Review: What In the Whimsy Circus F-ckery?!

What in the flying f-ckery?

One thing Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 2 was full of was surprises, and by the end of the brutally long two-hours, nothing was as it seemed.

Couples that probably shouldn't have got along actually did, questionable grooms were better than presumed, and the quirky, cute couple everyone likes -- they not only know each other but weren't enthused about it.

Going the Extra Miles

Miles continues to be perfect, so it made those long moments when Karen was still wavering with whether or not she wanted to walk down the aisle irksome.

Pull up your big girl panties and marry that hunk of gentlemanly perfection. Thank God she went through it, but not without some extra drama.

Karen's criticism of Miles (based on social media stalking) was that he was "too emotional," but yet she spent about four painstakingly long minutes sobbing at the altar in such a way I honestly thought she would bolt out of there and leave Miles hanging.

She pulled it together, and Miles gave the most heartfelt, sincerest vows you could ever give a person you've never met before.

They have a nice vibe, but you can already tell that Karen is going to be the one holding back a lot and making Miles jump through hoops.

I married a stranger, and uh, she's awesome! Miles Permalink: I married a stranger, and uh, she's awesome!

She was upfront with him about what happened as far as finding out who he was before walking down the aisle, but she left out her reservations and that she nearly didn't make it down the aisle because of him not being her "type."

Miles took it all in stride, and he's a genuinely good guy. Karen is going to need to loosen up a hell of a lot, though. She barely managed a half-hug without looking as if someone shot a stick up her arse.

Brett's Bait and Switch and Other Shockers

Brett is a conundrum. He was such an asshole during Married At First Sight Season 11 Episode 1, but then he randomly seemed super hype about getting married.

We did find out that he got some of his dickish ways from his family members. They're all a sarcastic lot, and in order to fit in with them, you have to be willing to take some jokes at your expense.

I mean, there's a difference between fun, sarcastic humor, and being mean, and it's hard to tell where this family and Brett will fall.

He seems as though he could easily be rude and mean under the guise of joking, and that can easily teeter too far into troubling territory during a relationship.

It wasn't a surprise when Olivia got him a sentimental gift in the form of a star named after their journey together, and he didn't get her anything.

However, it was a surprise that he was pleased with Olivia, and they hit it off. After all of the things he previously said, it didn't seem as though they would be compatible.

But they have a lot in common, including their love of cats, and he even said he would normally pick someone like Olivia up at a bar.

But then, he also rarely asked her anything about herself and let her do most of the talking. And they sat so far apart you would have thought they were socially distancing at their own wedding.

I hope she has a good sense of humor because we all ridicule and tease each other relentlessly. We're all pretty sarcastic. She's definitely going to need to be into that or be able to tune that out because I'm not going to stop. Brett Permalink: I hope she has a good sense of humor because we all ridicule and tease each other...

Brett volleying back and forth between this awkward, quiet, and potentially insecure guy and this cocky, filterless playboy is enough to give you whiplash though.

He's still not the most likable person, if anything, he's more confusing than he was before. He doesn't come across the most sincere, and while his siblings were all there to roast him and tell Olivia and her family that their brother is a lovable jerk or whatever, his parents were nowhere to be found.

He said they didn't want to be on TV, but who knows? It's going to be interesting to see how the rest of their journey pans out. They shockingly got along, but how long is it going to last?

Wood You Look At That ...

Brett and Olivia's compatibility was a shock, but then, so was Woody and Amani.

Woody also came across as a bit of a playboy and like this whole thing was a joke for him, but we saw a more emotional and sincere side to him during this installment, and it was hard to wrap your head around.

What is the truth, Woody?

Woody was the primary reason to write Woody and Amani off before they even met one another, but then they had chemistry, and what the hell are we supposed to do with this now?

They seem as though they might be a decent match, and it's so unexpected. Amani mentioned multiple times that she doesn't want someone that is "too much."

And if you looked up "too much" in the dictionary, you'd see a picture of Woodrow doing the absolute most. Maybe the prayers her friends were doing for her worked.

And shoutout to Amani's friend who said she would go to jail if she needed to if she found out Woody was trash. You cannot buy that kind of loyalty and devotion. #FriendshipGoals

Woody was particularly emotional with the galaxy of women who raised him and love him, and his grandmother totally needs to give us the secrets to how she looks so damn good!

But the second Woody was standing at that altar, he was so shockingly (or maybe deceptively) charming. He was in awe of Amani when she walked down the aisle, he got emotional reciting his vows, and he was the perfect gentleman to her all throughout the ceremony.

They jumped over the broom together, which was probably a first on this series, and then went to have their talk, and that's when the sparks were flying.

Sure, he had a few mishaps. The more comfortable he was with his new wife, the more flirty he became, and it was on the brink of being too much, and he also asked one of the diciest questions ever when he inquired if she was "mixed with something."

But for the most part, they got along well, and he entertained her. They also had the best ceremony of the bunch. They were natural and comfortable around each other, and there were plenty of laughs.

I can't believe I actually got married. Amani Permalink: I can't believe I actually got married.

Bloody hell, Woody and Amani may actually work, and that was not a prediction I had. It's still hard to figure out what's authentic and what isn't and if he won't be too much for Amani or she genuinely enjoys his energy.

You still can't help but have reservations about this guy being ready for marriage, but now there are more mixed feelings that unequivocal certainty with this pairing, and it's like having the rug pulled from beneath your feet.

Outquirked, Outwitted, Outdone

Bennett and Amelia was the sure thing. We knew these two quirky weirdos would hit it off but were any of us prepared for the path here?

After the neverending installment, we got into the oddest wedding process this show has seen.

Married At First Sight's Hottest Wedding had a bride who doesn't wear deodorant wearing a bird's nest on her head and feathers, bridesmaids in gem tone cowgirl fringe dresses and veils riding down the aisle on a unicycle, an unemployed groom with no socks, and a dog.

Bennett was sweet and sent Amelia a special gift before they walked down the aisle. It was a pebble he picked up by a waterfall or something, and hey, it was sentimental, so whatever.

Meanwhile, he spent most of his wedding day prep time relaxing on the bed in his tux and telling his friends he wasn't the least bit nervous, and he wasn't, which was weird in itself.

His pep talk from his mother, which consisted of more commentary about his dirty socks and also a reminder to put on deodorant because apparently, that isn't something he regularly does????

We knew Bennett and Amelia were bringing the weird and whimsy, but holy hell, not this much eccentricity!

But before we could get through this kooky wedding ceremony with the bridesmaids who looked like figure skaters at the Grand Ole Opry, we were hit with the ultimate shocker.

Bennett and Amelia have met one another before.

Moments before walking down the aisle, Bennett admitted that he was most looking forward to marriage because he hadn't gotten laid in six months or something, and with the way he and Amelia responded to each other, it makes you wonder if she was the last person he slept with or something.

They were not only shocked to realize they knew each other, but they didn't seem pleased about it either. Bennett has been the most chill person on here, and it's hard to imagine him being annoyed by much, so his agitated facial expression is enough to leave us wondering what the hell the story is between those two.

They seemed like the surest thing on the show this season, but boy we were wrong about that!

I don't want to go to jail, and I'll go over my friend. Alexis Permalink: I don't want to go to jail, and I'll go over my friend.

How do these two oddballs know each other? What's the beef? Will they go through with the marriage?

Spill the tea!

And curse this damn series, this is how they make you sit through two long hours of an installment that could've been condensed, and then reel you in for more.

Seriously, with five couples, the first three installments of the season could've been condensed to a two and a half-hour premiere, and we could've avoided all of this drawn-out filler. Getting through the middle portion was a slog.

Over to you, MAFS Fanatics. Have your opinions on the couples shifted? Which couples do you think will work?

You're doing a lot of heavy flirting. Amani Permalink: You're doing a lot of heavy flirting.

What are your theories about how Bennett and Amelia know each other? Hit the comments below!

