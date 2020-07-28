Mindy Kaling Reacts to Never Have I Ever Emmy Snub, Says Series 'Will Always Seem Ethnic or Niche' to Voters

Netflix was well-represented Tuesday when it was revealed that the streamer garnered 160 total nominations at the 2020 Emmys.

Never Have I Ever, a show that Netflix recently revealed crossed 40 million viewers, was left out in the cold.

Mindy Kaling, the co-creator of the popular series, reacted the snubbing in response to a fan who wondered why the show was left out.

“We love our #neverhaveiever cast, are so proud of the reviews and the 40+ million people who watched and loved it worldwide,” Kaling wrote, tagging co-creator Lang Fisher in the tweet.

“Sometimes a show like ours will always seem ethnic or niche to a certain group of people.”

Never Have I Ever centers around Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a 15-year-old girl from Sherman Oaks, California.

After a horrible freshman year, Devi wants to change her social status, but friends, family, and feelings do not make it easy for her.

After Devi's father, Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy) passes away, Devi loses the use of her legs for three months.

The following year, she tries to deal with her grief, Indian identity and school life, also struggling with her relationship with her mother, Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), her beautiful cousin, Kamala (Richa Moorjani), her two best friends, Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez), her high school crush, Paxton (Darren Barnet), and her nemesis, Ben (Jaren Lewison).

The series was a resounding success upon its launch, garnering a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The audience score comes in at 90%.

Never Have I Ever scored a second season renewal earlier this year.

Netflix had a strong showing at the Emmys, with Stranger Things, Ozark, The Crown, and The Kominsky Method garnering noms.

The streamer topped every other outlet, proving, once again, that it's all about streaming networks, as well as premium cable.

