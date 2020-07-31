Money Heist: Coming to an End!

Money Heist has one final act planned.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming fifth season will be the last for the international hit.

What's more, production on the final season will commence Monday in Denmark, before shooting in Spain and Portugal.

The series picks up when a mysterious man known as "The Professor" recruits a group of eight people, who choose cities for code-names, to carry out an ambitious plan that involves entering the Royal Mint of Spain, and escaping with €2.4 billion.

After taking 67 people hostage inside the Mint, the team plans to remain inside for 11 days to print the money as they deal with elite police forces.

In the events succeeding the initial heist, the group are forced out of hiding and find themselves preparing for a second heist, this time on the Bank of Spain, as they again deal with hostages and police forces.

The series has been a resounding success for Netflix since its launch, and it's likely down to the high-octane actions sequences nestled into the episodes.

While most dramas typically have a seven to 10 day shooting cycle per episode, Money Heist shoots each episode for 21 to 23 days.

The first part launched in 2017, with the second following later that year, the third coming in July 2019, and the fourth in April this year.

Given that production will probably take around four months, and that there will excessive post-production, we should expect the series to return during the first part of 2021.

It's entirely possible, however, that production could be delayed. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced productions to change the way they work.

It's also possible that stay at home orders could return, forcing the series to halt production. Still, it's good to know that production is starting in the coming days.

The cast includes Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, María Pedraza, Darko Perić, Kiti Mánver, Hovik Keuchkerian, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri, Luka Peroš, Belén Cuesta, and Fernando Cayo.

The renewal for a final season is a good move for fans, especially considering that Netflix has been known to cut shows short without pre-planned finales.

