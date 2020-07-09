Naya Rivera: Glee Actress Feared Dead After 4-Year-Old Son Found on Boat on California Lake

Actress Naya Rivera is presumed dead after her four-year-old son was found alone in a boat in California on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ventura Sheriff's Department said that they kicked off a search for a drowning victim at on Lake Piru at around 1pm.

The former Glee star, 33, reportedly arrived at the lake and rented a boat, before taking her son aboard.

Three hours later, at around 4pm, the boat was found with her child inside, but Rivera was not aboard the boat.

Her car was still parked at the lake.

It was later removed by authorities.

According to reports, both Rivera and her son were said to be swimming, but only her son returned to the boat.

It was not made clear how the child got back on the boat.

“There’s a lot of challenges in a reservoir this size, at times with visibility,” Capt. Eric Buschow, of the sheriff’s department, said.

“I don’t have details yet as to the depth of the area where the boat was found or what conditions they’re encountering out there.”

Authorities believe Naya to be 'presumed drowned' and a search has been launched to locate her body, according to Captain Eric Buschow, a spokesman for the Venture County Sheriff's Office.

A search and rescue dive team and a helicopter with a drone have been sent to the scene to help with the search.

On Tuesday, Rivera shared a photo of her with son, writing the following:

"Just the two of us".

The Ventura Sheriff's Department took to social media to say that the missing person was identified as Rivera and that the search will continue at first light.

A Tweet reads, "The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light."

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Rivera played Santana Lopez on hit Fox dramedy Glee from 2009-15.

Rivera also in Step Up: High Water, which started on YouTube, but was canceled after two seasons.

It was recently revealed, however, that Starz had stepped in to pick up the series under the title Step Up.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to everyone involved in this tragic situation.

