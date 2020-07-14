Naya Rivera's Glee Costars Pay Tribute After Her Death

Stars have turned to social media to pay tribute to Glee's Naya Rivera, whose body was recovered Monday, five days after the actress was reported missing.

During a press conference Monday, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said, "we are confident the body we found is that of" the actress.

The department searched the area in and around Lake Piru, where Rivera rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son Josey on Wednesday, July 8.

Authorities have stated that the two had gone swimming in the lake and, after putting her son back in the boat, he "looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water."

Naya's colleagues, friends, and fans are in mourning after the tragic event.

Jane Lynch, who starred with Rivera on Glee said the following on social media.

"Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family."

Chris Colfer also took to social media with his tribute.

"How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can't," he wrote.

"Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly," he continued.

"She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying."

"Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be."

Lea Michele, shared throwback photos on her Instagram story, including a photo of Naya, as well as a photo of Cory Montieth, who died in 2013.

Kevin McHale shared that he was confident that Monteith had helped in the search for Naya.

"I'm not religious by any means, but you'd be hard-pressed to convince me that Cory didn't help find our girl today," he said in response to a fan.

"These 2, in many ways, were the male and female versions of one another. So nice, cared deeply, were stupidly talented, the most fun, and really really good people."

Rivera's body was found on the seventh anniversary of Monteith's passing.

"My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you," Kevin captioned a photo of his co-star.

"7 years ago today, she and I were together in London when we found out about Cory," he wrote.

"We were so far away, but I was so thankful that we had each other. A week ago today we were talking about running away to Hawaii. This doesn’t make sense. And I know it probably never will."

Amber Riley noted that Rivera was her favorite duet partner via Instagram.

“My favorite duet partner. I love you. I miss you,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of Rivera and her son Josey singing.

“I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings. Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything.”

Kristen Chenoweth, who recurred on the series, shared a photo of Rivera with the following caption:

"Thank you for what you gave the world. I love you."

Demi Lovato, who played Naya's love interest on Glee shared photos of the actress alongside the following:

"RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee."

She continued, "The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world. My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time.."

We extend our thoughts and prayers to Naya Rivera's family and friends during this difficult time.

May she rest in peace.

