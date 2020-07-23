Netflix Announces Fate of Sweet Magnolias

Netflix does not have the best track record when it comes to keeping shows around.

And given that it's been over two months since Sweet Magnolias dropped, fans have been worried about its future.

Thankfully, Netflix confirmed today that a second season of the TV adaptation of Sweet Magnolias is officially in the works.

Sweet Magnolias follows three South Carolina women, best friends since childhood, as they shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career, and family.

The series stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Reba) as recent divorcée Maddie Townsend, Heather Headley (Chicago Med) as star attorney Helen Decatur, Brooke Elliott (Drop Dead Diva) as chef Dana Sue Sullivan, Justin Bruening (Grey’s Anatomy) as Maddie’s boyfriend Cal Maddox.

The cast also includes Chris Klein (The Flash) as Maddie’s ex-husband Bill Townsend, Logan Allen as Maddie’s younger son Kyle Townsend, Carson Rowland (American Housewife) as Maddie’s older son Tyler Townsend, Anneliese Judge as Dana Sue’s daughter Annie Sullivan, and Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey 101) as Noreen Fitzgibbons.

The series joins Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever, Gentefied, After Life, Kenya Barris #BlackAF, and Lucifer on the renewal front at the streamer.

When the show dropped in May, fans were quick to point out the similarities to Mystic Falls from The Vampire Diaries.

It turned out the series filmed in Covington, Georgia.

As for when Season 2 will arrive, it is very much up in the air.

With the continued threat of COVID-19, productions are having to switch gears to maintain social distancing to keep everyone safe.

While there may be a long wait in store, it's good to know that a second season is coming.

Sweet Magnolias was light, but filled with drama. It felt like a show co-produced by Netflix and Hallmark.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.