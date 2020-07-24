NEXT Gets Spooky New Trailer Ahead of Comic-Con@Home Panel on Sunday

If you have a computer, a cell phone, an Alexa or a Google Nest, you might be interested in the new FOX series, NEXT.

Maybe you just have an onboard computer in your car. You should still be interested.

We've seen the damage hacking can do on a small level and on a larger scale.

But what if the AI we've given to these computers to make our days easier begins to grow on its own?

Do we know for sure that it's not possible? Of course, we don't.

That's why shows like Westworld capture the imagination.

Now, FOX is going there with NEXT, and the full trailer for the new series looks tremendous.

Starring John Slattery as a Silicon Valley pioneer, Mr. LeBlanc, who founded one of the largest tech companies in the world.

He's also the man who is sounding the alarm about the infiltration of human-level artificial intelligence, the kind that thinks like an actual person.

He wonders, "If someone knew everything about you, knew all your secrets and could use them against you, would you let them into your life? Of course not. The problem is, you already have."

On NEXT, there is an AI loose in the world, tailor made to get rid of us.

Unfortunately, it's only an event series, which means it's likely to be one and done.

But after you see this trailer, you're not going to want it to end, and you'll be aching for it to begin.

On a fall schedule that is going to be very light, NEXT looks like it's the real deal -- highly entertaining with a great hook that will draw you in from week to week.

Here's what else we know, courtesy fo the official show details.

The series comes from creator and executive producer Manny Coto (24: Legacy) and executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us).

NEXT is a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand.

The series stars Emmy Award nominee John Slattery (Mad Men) as a Silicon Valley pioneer, who discovers that one of his own creations –- a powerful A.I. -– might spell global catastrophe.

He teams up with a cybercrime agent (Fernanda Andrade, The First) to fight a villain unlike anything we’ve ever seen –- one whose greatest weapon against us is ourselves.

The series also stars Michael Mosley (Ozark), Jason Butler Harner (Ozark), Eve Harlow (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Aaron Moten (Mozart in the Jungle), Gerardo Celasco (How to Get Away with Murder), Elizabeth Cappuccino (Jessica Jones) and Evan Whitten (The Resident).

Great cast, right?

Now, lets get a look at the trailer before sharing a little more good news with you.

So, who is as excited as I am for this new show? Well, if you are, mark your calendars because NEXT will be featured in a Comic-Con@Home panel on Sunday.

The panel features a conversation with cast members John Slattery, Fernanca Andrade, Butler Harner, Michael Mosley, Even Harlow, and executive producer Manny Coto.

The panel goes live on Sunday, July 26, at 1/12c.

After watching that trailer, why on earth would you miss it??

NEXT premieres on FOX Tuesday, October 6, at 9/8c.

