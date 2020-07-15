Nick Cannon Demands Apology, Ownership of Wild 'N Out After Firing

Nick Cannon is unimpressed with the decision from ViacomCBS to fire him.

The host demanded an apology from the company, as well as full ownership of the Wild N' Out brand just hours after it was announced that he was ousted for promoting "hateful speech" and "anti-Semitic" conspiracies on his podcast.

The original statement from ViacomCBS said that Cannon refused to apologize, something he has now denied in his latest statement on the matter.

He alleged that “went as far to reach out to [Viacom owner] Shari Redstone to have a conversation of reconciliation,” but was met with “Dead Silence!”

“That’s when I realized they don’t want a conversation or growth, they wanted to put the young negro in his place,” he says.

“They wanted to show me who is boss, hang me out to dry and make an example of anyone who says something they don’t agree with.”

Cannon went on to speak about his time working with ViacomCBS, ultimately noting that Wild N' Out, "an idea which I self-financed out my own pocket and presented to MTV.”

He claims that he created a “billion-dollar brand that expanded across a multitiered empire,”and that “my ownership of [Wild ‘N Out] was swindled away from me.”

Cannon asks for an apology and “full ownership” of the Wild ‘N Out franchise.

“I demand full ownership of my billion dollar Wild ‘N Out brand that I created, and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership!” he says.

“I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the Apology!”

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism," a statement from ViacomCBS released Tuesday reads.

."We have spoken to Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast Cannon’s Class on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories."

"While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him."

"We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds.”

