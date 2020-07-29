Ratched: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Sarah Paulson Thriller

Ratched will finally see the light of day this fall on Netflix.

The highly-anticipated thriller will arrive September 18, and will consist of eight episodes.

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched.

In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind.

On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Ratched was inspired by the iconic and unforgettable character of Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest and was created by Evan Romansky.

The series stars Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story) as Mildred Ratched, Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City) as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis (Love and Money) as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct) as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones (All Rise) as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story) as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver (Teen Wolf) as Huck.

The cast also includes Alice Englert (Beautiful Creatures) as Dolly, Amanda Plummer (Agnes of God) as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte, and Vincent D’Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

The series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Sarah Paulson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas, and Tim Minear.

Netflix gave Ratched a two-season, straight-to-series order back in 2017.

“I identified very deeply with her loneliness,” Paulson told Vanity Fair about her decision to play the iconic role.

“I think ultimately at the end of the day, that is sort of what drives Mildred: a pursuit of survival and of finding some sense of home."

She continued, "Even though the methods that she chooses to achieve that internal security are somewhat questionable, I would argue that she’s doing them with a potentially selfish need, but a survival need nevertheless."

"Sort of an animal need that blinds her to the inappropriateness of some her actions.”

