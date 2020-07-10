Renewal and Cancellation News: Two Great Shows, Two Different Outcomes for The Moodys on Fox and Run on HBO

As networks continue making changes to their upcoming lineups, they're dropping good and bad news.

This afternoon, premium network HBO was hard at work, as was broadcast network FOX.

On HBO's plate was a decision about the critically acclaimed comedy, Run. And on FOX's plate was the consideration about the holiday-themed limited series, The Moodys.

Only one of them scored a renewal.

If we look at it from the persepctive of the audience and the critics using Rotten Tomatoes as our guide, there is an interesting tale to tell.

Run garnered an 80% approval rating from critics, but they got a paltry 47% audience appreciation score. Ouch.

On the other hand, The Moodys didn't do so well with critics with a 62% consensus. Viewers were much more taken with the FOX series, though, earning an 83% approval score.

So what does it mean? Probably nothing to the networks involved. But it might have translated into viewers.

With a prestigious team from Fleabag behind it (it was created and written by Vicky Jones) and a co-starring turn from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever series, Run, was canceled by HBO.

“After exploring potential ways of continuing Ruby and Billy’s journey, together with showrunner Vicky Jones, we have come to the decision that we will not be moving forward with a second season of Run,” HBO said in a statement.

Over at FOX, they're celebrating their success for The Moodys, starring Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, and Jay Baruchel.

Yep, it's getting another season, and they're going all-out for the renewal, which will not be holiday themed.

The pickup will find the comedy on the 2020-21 schedule and consist of 13 episodes instead of the six from 2019. Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment made the announcement.

The Moodys follows a tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional, family through their misadventures.

“With The Moodys, we set out to brand the holidays in the only way FOX can – bold and unconventional. What we ended up with was a special show – and a family – everyone at the network fell in love with,” said Thorn.

“Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill perfectly captured the hysterics of Christmas, with sharp banter and real moments of family togetherness brought to life by Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins and the rest of the incredible cast.

"Eric and Kim Tannenbaum and CBS Television Studios have been great partners on this series; and, simply put, we’re looking forward to The Moodys’ future adventures.”

The Moodys family includes Sean Sr. (Leary), his wife, Ann (Perkins), and their three grown children – Dan (Francois Arnaud), the youngest of the siblings and the “creative one”; Bridget (Chelsea Frei), the middle sister and the “overachiever”; and Sean Jr. (Baruchel), the oldest sibling and “screw-up,” still living at home with his parents.

The Moodys also features María Gabriela de Faría, Josh Segarra, Kevin Bigley, and Gerry Dee.

If you missed the limited season, you can stream all episodes at FOX Now and Hulu.

