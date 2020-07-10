Roswell, New Mexico Creator and Co-Showrunner, Carina Adly MacKenzie Out!

The big news keeps rolling in today, proving that just because the business has been waylayed due to the coronavirus response, it's still alive and kicking.

The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reports that there are big changes ahead for The CW's Roswell, New Mexico.

At least, behind the scenes.

Series creator, showrunner, and co-executive producer Carina Adley MacKenzie is out.

While it's up in the air as to what happened, historically, she has shown on social media that she's been unhappy with the process and wishes she had more control over her content from the writing to the editing amongst distributors.

There has also long been speculation of on-set tensions between the showrunner and the writing team as well as with her lead, most notably star, Jeanine Mason.

Whatever occurred with the cast on set was hushed, and after an HR investigation, MacKenzie continued on in her multiple roles.

Still, there was additional friction with her writing staff, who often felt MacKenzie spent too much time on set in New Mexico and not enough with them in the writers' room.

As for the editing that angered MacKenzie, which was noted in a series of angry, expletive-filled tweets, her complaint was against the UK's ITV airing of an episode featuring a love scene between beloved characters Michael and Alex.

She was explicitly unhappy that a love scene between the two was cut when she felt another, more raunchy love scene between a heterosexual couple made the cut.

THR had a quote from ITV2, the channel that airs Roswell, New Mexico in the UK. "During our compliance process on episode two, we edited love scenes featuring the characters of Alex and Michael and Max and Jenna," said the rep.

"Editing is only ever undertaken to ensure content is suitable for scheduling in a pre-watershed time slot when younger age groups may be watching. Scenes involving sexual content were edited in keeping with the regulator, Ofcom's, guidelines."

MacKenzie was formerly one of us, and by that, I mean she was a prolific writer on the now-closed Zap2It.com most notably known for her work with shows like The Vampire Diaries.

It was at one of the earliest ATX Festivals that I recall sharing an elevator with MacKenzie and Julie Plec. Julie was a fan of MacKenzie's coverage of her shows, and the two hit it off, with MacKenzie promising to share her aspirations with Plec.

That led to a dream advancement in the industry, as MacKenzie began writing on The Originals in 2014 and soon got her Roswell reboot off the ground at The CW.

Her rather meteoric rise within the ranks of Warner Bros. led to a development deal which is said to be defunct at this time.

MacKenzie also shared her thoughts on her departure from the show with THR. "I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role on Roswell, New Mexico. I do not take this decision lightly, but ultimately due to fundamental differences, I must depart and entrust Roswell, New Mexico to capable hands.

"I am so proud of what we built over the last two years, and I believe in the heart and soul of the show: asking tough questions, striving to make the world better, amplifying marginalized voices, and fighting the good fight."

With writing for the upcoming third season currently underway, MacKenzie's co-showrunner, Christopher Hollier, who worked on The Originals and Once Upon a Time, is the front-runner for the duties going forward.

The CW has noted that the series will remain a part of the network's midseason lineup.

You can watch Roswell, New Mexico online here via TV Fanatic as you await further news.

For now, hit the comments and share your thoughts on this behind-the-scenes development.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.