Star Trek: Discovery Gets Season 3 Premiere Date at CBS All Access

The long wait for Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 will soon be over.

CBS All Access revealed Monday that viewers can take to the stars all over again Thursday, October 15.

"After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew," reads the official logline.

"Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation."

Sonequa Martin-Green (Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Culber), and Michelle Yeoh (Georgiou) are all returning for the third season of Discovery.

Supergirl alum David Ajala will also be playing a crucial role during the third season as Cleveland “Book” Booker.

The first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery are available to stream now on CBS All Access, and the series is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and OTT service Crave.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

The Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access currently includes hit original series Star Trek: Picard, upcoming new animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks, which premieres on Thursday, August 6.

Also in the works is U.S.S. Enterprise set series Star Trek: Stange New Worlds, featuring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck.

A Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh is also in the works.

A CG-animated series aimed at younger audiences is also in the works for Nickelodeon, titled Star Trek: Prodigy.

The franchise is a viable one, and that explains why it is continually expanding.

Have a look at the latest teaser below.

