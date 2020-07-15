Survivor Pulled from CBS Fall Schedule, S.W.A.T. Gets Earlier Return Date

CBS is rejigging its fall schedule.

Survivor, which was previously set to return in the fall as part of the network's business as usual schedule, will now premiere later in the season.

The reason for the delay is that production on the season has yet to begin, and given that it is supposed to shoot in Fiji, there's really no telling when it might return.

Producers “are continuing to work with officials in Fiji on the appropriate time to start production on its next edition, with health and safety matters the top priority for everyone involved,” CBS said in a statement.

News of the delay is unsurprising, especially when you consider the fact that the Coronavirus pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down.

Few TV shows have returned to production, and there will be a lot of hurdles when production ultimately gets underway.

CBS initially wanted Survivor to lead off Wednesdays at 8/7c, but that slot will now be taken over by The Amazing Race, which has had a batch of episodes in the can for some time now.

SEAL Team, which was initially set to air in the 10/9c slot, has been bumped up to air at 9/8c.

S.W.A.T., which was set for a 2021 return, will now air in the fall Wednesdays at 10/9c.

Despite announcing its plans for fall, there's no telling when any of these shows will actually premiere.

But given that some shows are in pre-production, there's a good chance it will not be until October at the earliest.

While FOX and The CW are rolling with pandemic-proof programming, CBS, NBC, and ABC are looking to have some semblance of a typical schedule.

Time will tell whether either of the networks will actually have enough original content when the time comes to launch.

The CW previously said the bulk of its originals would arrive in January 2021, with the network also acquiring a wealth of shows to keep the lights on until then.

Maybe that would have been a better way to go for CBS.

CBS has two new shows set for the fall: The Equalizer reboot and Chuck Lorre comedy B Positive.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.