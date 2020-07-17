Tamar Braxton Rushed to Hospital After Possible Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton has been rushed to hospital Thursday after being found unresponsive in her hotel room.

The Blast first reported the news.

The outlet reports that the 43-year-old reality star was staying with boyfriend David Adefeso at the Ritz Carlton in downtown LA when he found her unresponsive.

David is said to have called 911, saying that Braxton had been drinking and had taken an unknown amount of prescription pills.

"Ambulances then arrived at the hotel and took her to the hospital. Sources have claimed that David believes that it was possible suicide attempt," according to the website.

The LAPD also revealed to the site that they had received a call around 9:45pm, stating that a female had a medical emergency that was listed as a "possible overdose."

Sources say that Tamar's condition is not clear, but that she had been "extremely emotional" amid a contract dispute with We TV.

Braxton also stars on a Youtube series with David called Coupled & Quarantined, and a planned episode that was supposed to air Thursday was pulled.

"Hello Ya’ll Unfortunately, Your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (Don’t worry it’s not Covid)," reads a message left for fans.

"We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better."

"So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. we’ll make it up to you next week."

Braxton started her career as a founding member of The Braxtons in 1990. She went on to a solo career after the band disbanded, before landing in the world of reality TV.

She currently stars in Braxton Family Values for the network and is set to lead the cast of Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life, a new reality series that is set to launch July 30.

Here is the official logline:

After nearly losing everything, including herself, Tamar is determined to turn her life around and take matters into her own hands by sharing her truth in a revealing new docu-series that follows her every move.

However nothing can prepare Tamar for the most epic journey of her life. In a series of shocking revelations and extreme breakthroughs, it’s the most authentic side of Tamar Braxton ever as she vows to show the good, the bad and the ugly.

Cameras continue rolling during Tamar’s most vulnerable hours as she invites love back into her life with her new boyfriend David, relaunches her music career, navigates co-parenting with her ex and battles the pressure to reconcile and reunite with her family.

In the end, will Tamar be able to bounce back and turn her life around? Find out Thursday, July 30 at 10pm only on WE tv.

