The 100 Boss Teases Where Prequel Could Go Next

The 100's highly anticipated prequel pilot has aired, and now fans are wondering where the series could go next if The CW places a formal order.

If you watch The 100 online, you know The 100 Season 7 Episode 8 filled in many blanks to some of the biggest questions.

The episode ended on a somewhat positive note, with Callie and a large group escaping from the bunker with the aim of searching for other survivors.

Of course, Callie still has to find someone to take the flame.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, which dropped after the episode aired, Jason Rothenberg has opened up about where the show will go next, and it looks like there will be several connections to the soon-to-conclude original series.

"We have a lot of plans to make it different from the original. It's obviously going to be filled with a lot of Easter eggs and fill in a lot of blanks for fans of the original show," he said.

"We know that we are talking about the origins of the Grounders, and assuming we get to move forward, we would see the fracturing of that group into various clans eventually," he continued.

"We would see the growing importance of the Flame, we would see the way the Flame operates before 100 years later when it came into our story in the original show when it's not working perfectly anymore because of time and however many minds it now contains."

"Right now it only contains the mind of Becca. We have plans to go to a mind space and to see Becca when the next person receives the Flame, and that will happen as they become the second Commander," he added.

"So whether we've got five seasons of story laid out or not I'm not going to sit here today and tell you that we do, but we certainly know where it's going and how the world is going to change over the course of a few seasons."

What should be even more exciting is that Rothenberg is not ruling out returning to the Ark to chart the earlier years of the place that housed some of the original drama's most beloved characters.

"[The prequel] is going to be its own show and we're not going to be always married to [the original]," Rothenberg added.

"We're going to flash back quite often to the present. We're going to see pre-apocalypse more often, we're going to see characters in their lives prior to the apocalypse and to contrast that with what's going on in their lives in the post-apocalypse radioactive world and see how they've changed and how they got there."

"And I have a sneaky plan to get us back up to space, because we know that parallel to the story on the ground, we know what's going on in space."

It all sounds very exciting, but the future of the spinoff will come down to whether The CW wants to order it.

The backdoor pilot drew the best viewership tally for the series in five weeks, but the numbers are still down this year.

That being said, the original series is a strong digital performer.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.