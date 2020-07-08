The Bachelor: Spinoff Featuring Older Adults Eyed at ABC

With The Bachelor producers vowing to address the diversity issues the franchise, a new spinoff could be on the way.

A casting announcement dropped earlier this year for a new spinoff featuring older adults, 65 and up.

Unfortunately, the project seemed like it was brought to a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but new details have emerged.

ABC alternative programming chief Rob Mills revealed to Variety that the casting team has had applications, “so I have no doubt it will happen someday.”

The first casting announcement dropped in February, directing contestants to a website that offered up some details about the project.

Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance?” the casting site asked people who dared click on it.

“The Producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women in their golden years for a new exciting dating show!”

The good news is that the potential series is still in the works at ABC, and it's hard to imagine the network not wanting to try this new spin on the format out.

Mills opened up about some of the differences between the potential series and the current iterations of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

“It’s such a different way of doing The Bachelor because these people are just at a totally different place in their lives,” Mills shared with Variety.

“There is an interesting thing about people who have hit the other end of the spectrum, who’ve lived their lives, they’ve raised their kids, some have been widowed or divorced and maybe some have never been in love."

"We thought that would be an interesting dynamic through the Bachelor prism.”

Indeed, The Bachelor franchise has been on ABC for years, but the franchise has drawn a lot of criticism for the way it casts the shows.

It was recently announced that Matt James would be the first Black lead on the main series, and the second Black lead in franchise history, following Rachel Lindsay, who led the cast of The Bachelorette back in 2017.

What are your thoughts on a series for people in their later years? Would it appeal to you?

Hit the comments below.

