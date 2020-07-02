The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 14 Review: The Truth Will Set You Free

Embrace all aspects of yourself, not just the parts that are easy or the parts that you are comfortable with. Embrace everything that makes you, you.

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 14, the Bold Babes found themselves having to accept parts of themselves they never thought they could.

What led our favorite ladies to these journeys of self-discovery? Read our review as we discuss!

Kat considers herself to be a pretty open-minded person, but Ava exposed a side of Kat that we haven’t seen before.

It was only a matter of time before Kat tried to get Ava to sit down with her for her podcast. When Kat pitched the idea for her podcast, the verbal sparring she engaged in with Ava during The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 12 seemed perfect for it.

Kat may not agree with her political views, but that is what makes the pairing so interesting. They can challenge each other.

It wasn’t surprising that Ava initially turned down Kat. After all, during their first go-around, Kat got herself fired because she refused to back down on her views. That didn’t exactly reassure Ava that she would be open to listening to her.

Kat’s attempt to engage with conservative Republicans to prove herself to Ava was an honorable attempt. She truly allowed herself to listen to their viewpoints and gave credit where credit was due in their points regarding the Democratic party.

I can’t say I blame her for losing it when the two women started spitting off homophobic opinions, though. Kat is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. Of course, she is going to defend it.

Where she went wrong, though, was in her treatment of Ava.

Just as the women made a snap judgment that they were in like-minded company and that all Republicans would agree with their narrow-minded, bigoted views, Kat made a judgment that Ava would agree with them.

It was clear by Ava’s reaction to the women that she did not hold the same views, yet Kat didn’t give her a chance even to speak.

While Kat may not have known at the time that Ava was a member of the LGBTQ+ community herself, shooting her down as a potential ally to the community was harsh.

Of course, people who are not members of the LGBTQ+ community themselves should never speak for the community, but they can and should speak out in support of it.

Bringing Kat’s judgemental tendencies to light was a necessary evil. If Kat wants to be able to make effective change in the world, she has to know that side of herself exists so that she can actively fight against it and grow from it.

If we aren’t aware of our flaws, we can never change.

It was FAR from shocking that Ava is a lesbian. When they first went head to head, you could cut the sexual tension between the two of them with a piece of spaghetti. Should we take bets on how long it will take them to give in and have a nice round of hate sex?

Clearly, Kat is already thinking about it if her slip up in the bedroom was any indication. Talk about an awkward moment. Kat walked right into that one when she initiated the political foreplay.

I have to be honest -- I kind of like Ava.

Do I agree with all of her views? Of course not. As a Democrat, I have very different views from the Republican party.

However, the actual views aside, her passion regarding them is admirable. The respect that she shows for Kat despite their differences as well, especially given their history, makes it hard to hate her.

I’m not saying I want them to become an OTP, but they will sure make for steamy and entertaining screen time. Who knows, maybe through it all Kat will be able to find herself back at Scarlet.

Sutton has hit her stride as a Stylist. Her pitch to Jacqueline was inspired, and her photoshoot went off without a hitch.

Everything is going right for her. So, of course, the universe can’t just let her be.

Richard’s excitement over her pregnancy was a clear sign that he is ready for kids. I didn’t think he would want to jump back into trying quite that quick, though.

Even if Sutton was ready for kids right now, a mere two weeks after she has a miscarriage isn’t the right time to start trying again.

Sutton realizing throughout the episode that she doesn’t want to have kids, ever, was hard to watch. Not because it isn’t a valid life choice, but because of what that means for Suttard.

Richard shouldn’t have to give up wanting to have children for Sutton.

If Sutton feels strongly about not wanting them, though, she shouldn’t have to compromise on that either.

As someone who had an absentee mom, she would never want to do that to her children, and if her heart isn’t in it, that is exactly what would happen.

This is especially hard because, before this, Sutton has talked about having kids one day and what kind of mother she would be.

Sutton changing her mind is a huge blow for Richard. It would be one thing if Sutton had never seemed to want to be a mom, but to think they were on the same page on such an important issue and to find out they aren’t? Of course, Richard is going to be hurt.

I just don’t see a way around them having to end their marriage. Even if Richard initially agrees to give up on his dream to be a dad, he will end up resenting her down the line.

Ending Suttard right now after they finally found happiness together would be the hardest loss on The Bold Type to date. No matter how realistic it is, that won’t take away from the gut punch it will deliver.

I feel like the writers have handled the storyline regarding Sutton, her miscarriage, and her views on having children in such a great realistic way. However, I can’t help but wish they had drawn out the storyline a few more episodes.

Going from being agreeable to trying again and Richard freezing his sperm so they could to deciding she is a hard no on the issue felt rushed.

With how quickly she made the decision, it was almost hard not to feel the same as Jane did during the episode -- wondering if maybe she was making a rash decision and that she would change her mind in the future.

That is not the case, but if the storyline were allowed more time to breathe, it would have felt like there had been more thought behind the conclusion she came to rather than a knee jerk reaction to the great place her life is at right now.

Only time will tell how this storyline plays out, but I foresee myself needing lots of kleenexes before it is over.

Jane’s storyline, on the other hand, has felt perfectly paced. Watching Jane’s struggle with the huge change to her body has been so powerful.

At times it seemed like the writers would resolve it with a nice pretty bow. Instead, they subverted expectations and showed us what a rollercoaster journey it is for someone in that situation.

Can I just say that I love Jane’s dad! I am a sucker for a great father figure on television, and he was the definition of one. The fact that, just through one phone call with her, he knew that she needed him, even if she didn’t realize she did? That is how you parent.

His little field trip was the perfect way to help Jane see the beauty in her new breasts and everything they stand for.

While on the surface, they are just breast implants, they are a symbol of the fact that Jane’s life was saved.

So many women don’t get a warning that they one day might get breast cancer. Her mother didn't get one. Jane did, though, and that warning gave her a new lease on life.

Jane sees her breasts as a reminder of everything she lost, but they are a reminder of everything she gained. A reminder of the countless days she has ahead of her. A reminder of the plans she has yet to make. A reminder of the goals she has yet to set.

Jane still has a ways to go, but putting on her mom’s DVF dress, being a part of Sutton’s photoshoot, buying a planner and making plans, those were all steps in the road to acceptance and recovery.

The absence of Scotty2Hotty was very welcome. With him around, Jane’s storyline veers off course.

So many of Jane’s storylines over the past four seasons have revolved around her romantic relationships. It is a welcome change for her to focus on herself.

Other thoughts:

Jacqueline's speech to Sutton was phenomenal. Can The Bold Type create a playlist of Jacqueline's motivational speeches so we can all listen to them when we need a pep talk?

It was impossible not to blush for Andrew when he showed his complete love for Jacqueline when she asked for his opinion on her picture. Such a sweet, hilarious moment.

As it great was to get a mere insinuation that Oliver and Jasper spent time together, couldn't we have seen it?!

How did you feel about this episode, Fanatics?

Is Richard going to leave Sutton now that he knows that she doesn’t want kids?

Do you think Ava and Kat will hook up before the season is over?

Were you happy to get a week off from Scotty2Hotty?

Hit up the comment section below with your own thoughts and watch The Bold Type online at TV Fanatic.

Meaghan Frey is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.