The Great Scores Season 2 Renewal at Hulu

Elle Fanning's reign at Hulu will continue.

The Great has been picked up for a 10-episode second season.

The first season launched on Hulu in May and has drawn much praise for its perfectly realized world and perfectly timed comedy.

The series is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia's history.

With only occasional historical facts, The Great stars Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow.

The Great is created, written and executive-produced by Oscar-nominated writer Tony McNamara and executive-produced by Marian Macgowan, Thruline's Josh Kesselman and Ron West, Echo Lake's Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Elle Fanning, Mark Winemaker and Matt Shakman. ·

The Great Season 1 was one of the top performing original comedies on Hulu in 2020 and continues to grow Hulu's highly successful slate of female-driven comedies, including Dollface, Shrill and the upcoming Love, Beth (working title) starring Amy Schumer.

The news comes just weeks after it was announced that Harlots was being canceled after three seasons, while Reprisal has been let go after a single season.

Hulu has yet to reveal the fate of Love, Victor, Castle Rock, and High Fidelity.

Love, Victor is expected to continue because it has garnered decent reviews, and it was reported that a writers room for Season 2 was already opened prior to it moving to Hulu from Disney+.

Castle Rock is a tossup, but given that it is an anthology, it could return down the line.

High Fidelity, which premiered in February drew decent reviews, but failed to garner much buzz.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.