The Hills: New Beginnings Future in Doubt as Series Placed on Indefinite Hold

The Hills: New Beginnings appears to be in danger at MTV.

As previously reported, the series was gearing up to return to production after being placed on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With safety measures in place, the reboot was just waiting for the green light from ViacomCBS to start filming.

Now, despite the safety measures to make sure the cast and crew could safely produce the show, ViacomCBS have placed production on hold indefinitely.

PageSix first reported the news, and notes that the cast and crew have been angered by the decision, as well as the lack of communication.

“Evolution has hired an outside consultant, an infectious disease doctor and a team that will be doing the testing – and, if need be, contact tracing – if someone was to get COVID-19,” an insider told Page Six.

“They’ve been in touch with LA County Health officials on a regular basis as well.”

Even more concerning is that MTV is not telling the cast anything, with the cast and crew thinking the show is safe to produce, so it's an alarming situation.

“The network has not told the cast why they were put on hold,” the insider said.

“Evolution spent months getting ready to start filming and now MTV has gone silent on them. It’s shocking when the world is starving for new content, they won’t allow ’The Hills’ to safely return. Everyone is perplexed.”

The Hills was revived by MTV last year, and while it didn't attract a lot of attention on-air, it did secure strong numbers in digital metrics.

“‘The Hills’ is a flagship staple for MTV and the cast is ready, willing and able to pick up filming again with LA County signing off on it,” the insider stressed of the situation.

“People are starving for content and they can do a ton of filming outside and in people’s homes without going into public spaces.”

This is not good news and could hint at a bigger problem going on.

Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Justin Bobby Brescia, Frankie Delgado, Whitney Port, Brandon Thomas Lee, Jason Wahler, and Kaitlynn Carter are all set to return for The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2.

Three episodes had been filmed before the shutdown, and it's likely MTV will scrap those installments given the break in filming.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.