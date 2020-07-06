The Office Star Leslie David Baker is Kickstarting a Spin-Off About Uncle Stan

A revival of The Office may not be on the horizon, but a new spin-off could become a reality.

Leslie David Baker has launched a kickstarter to make a series focusing on his character from the NBC hit.

Baker, who played Stanley Hudson on all nine seasons, first teased the Uncle Stan series in a new Instagram video.

In a post alongside the video, Baker wrote:

“It’s True! I’m really back! Uncle Stan coming soon!"

“The Kickstarter (Link In Bio) will be going live at 12pm PST. Tomorrow, Thursday (July 2nd) is the big day! I’m excited to share this project with you!”

“After several years of enjoying a relatively uneventful retirement lifestyle, Uncle Stan receives an urgent call for help from his favorite nephew, Lucky: a recent widower with two small children and a motorcycle repair/flower shop in Los Angeles," reads an announcement for the project.

“Soon Uncle Stan finds himself dishing out all the support and guidance he has to offer in his new California home.”

The project on Kickstarter has several perks, including writing and producing credits, Blu ray cuts of the potential series, and more.

Baker is looking to raise $300,000 for the project, and it is listed as an all or nothing approach, meaning these funds will be needed to get the show off the ground.

It's unclear how that money will be spend should the project reach its goal, but we're sure Leslie David Baker will offer some updates.

It's also unclear whether the project will even be allowed, given that NBC still owns the rights to the original series.

With NBC Universal's Peacock launching this year, there has been rumblings about a potential reboot.

Original showrunner Greg Daniels had told The Hollywood Reporter in April 2020, “If we were going to revisit it, I would want to do it. But I am doing these two shows now, so in the near term I’m definitely doing that."

"I think when all these rumors started flying around it was when they rebooted Will & Grace."

"I think people were assuming that an Office reboot would be pretty much like that, getting the entire cast back together and just continuing where we left off.”

What are your thoughts on the potential spin-off?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.