The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Trailer: Same Weird Family, New Problems!

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 will hit the air Friday, July 31st.

Netflix has now dropped the official trailer that teases a whole lot of information.

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right - the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas.

Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived.

Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which - spoiler alert! - turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).

Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse.

All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.

Returning cast members for Season 2 include Ellen Page (Vanya), Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), and Justin H. Min (Ben).

Season 2 also features three new cast additions: Yusuf Gatewood (The Originals) as Raymond, Marin Ireland (Homeland) as Sissy, and Ritu Arya (Humans) as Lila.

Featured in the trailer is an original song from Gerard Way, entitled "Here Comes The End".

On writing the song:

“I was originally inspired to write this track when series one of The Umbrella Academy was being shot; by the time I finished it 2020 was in full swing, the world had taken a profound turn and the song was finished in a surreal new reality.”

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 was a smash hit for Netflix, delivering solid viewership and excellent reviews. All eyes will be on the second season to see if it holds a candle to the first.

Have a look at the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

