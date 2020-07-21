The Walking Dead Casts New Amsterdam's Margot Bingham

The Walking Dead may not have finished airing its tenth season, but producers are already looking ahead to the in-the-works 11th season.

New Amsterdam actress Margot Bingham has been added to the cast of the AMC drama, but no details about who she is playing on the show have been revealed.

Bingham, however, has already been heard on the show in the role of Stephanie, someone from another group, who Eugene has been chatting with on his radio.

In fact, recent episodes of the series have charted Eugene making a plan to visit Stephanie and people from her group.

In the episodes leading up to the coronavirus pandemic induced hiatus, Eugene, Ezekiel, and Yumiko set off on a mission to meet Stephanie.

However, they crossed paths with Princess instead, another new character who is set to have a big arc on the series.

Still, it's strange AMC is not confirming or denying whether Bingham is taking on the role of Stephanie in front of the camera this time.

But with Comic-Con@Home set to thrill fans later this week, the casting news could be fleshed out at the virtual fan event.

In the comics, Stephanie was a pivotal player in the Commonwealth arc of the series, so now would be the best time to introduce her.

While the series has changed a lot from its source material, most of the mythology has stayed the same.

Before we get to The Walking Dead Season 11, fans still have to see The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 16.

The episode was delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak because post-production could not be completed before the shutdown.

It's likely a premiere date will arrive at the aforementioned Comic-Con event, but there's no telling when it could see the light of day.

Production on Season 11 was set to commence in May for its typical October launch, but it's looking like a 2021 premiere date is more likely.

If that is the case, AMC may hold the final of Season 10 until October and promote it as an event.

