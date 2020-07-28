This Is Us Boss Promises 'Emotional Monologue’ In Season 5 For Cast Members Snubbed By Emmys

This Is Us boss Dan Fogelman has opened up after the show was left out of some categories during today's Emmy nominations.

The showrunner took to Twitter to air his thoughts on the series being left out of the Best Drama Series category, as well as some acting categories.

First, Fogelman shared some “Emmy love” for nominees Sterling K. Brown, guest stars Ron Cephas Jones, and Phylicia Rashad, as well as the show’s hairstyling team, and music director Siddhartha Khosla and collaborator Taylor Goldsmith, who were nominated for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for their original song “Memorized.”

This Is Us has performed well at awards show since its inception, with Milo Ventimiglia being nominated in the Lead Actor category every year since 2017.

Mandy Moore and Chris Sullivan each scored noms last year, but were not as fortunate this year.

Fogelman promises, however, that This Is Us Season 5 would "take it out in an emotional monologue this season."

If you watch This Is Us online, you know the series has become well-known for hitting fans right in the feels.

Fans, however, took to the comments section of the post and vented about some of the actors not being represented.

“Very happy for the nominees, but very angry for not seeing This Is Us competing in the best drama series category,” one viewer said.

“Really looking forward to that [Mandy] monologue that will be coming this season,” another added.

“Totally floored that [Mandy Moore] did not get nominated after the season she gave us,” one fan shared, adding:

"Her work was superb! This entire cast just brings it for us each week."

Moore, for her part, shared her congratulations for her co-workers who scored nominations.

“So proud of our This Is Us team on the Emmy love,” she wrote via Twitter.

In today's Emmy nominations, Netflix cleaned house with 160 total nominations, coming in well ahead of HBO, which was in second place.

As is becoming the norm, streaming and premium cable are getting all the Emmy love, while broadcast and basic cable are being left out in the cold.

What do you think of Fogelman's comments?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.