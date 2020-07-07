Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Online: Season 2 Episode 6

Did Jihoon grow up?

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 6, his lies finally caught up with him, and he made a stunning decision.

Meanwhile, Deavan's mother fumed as she felt like Jihoon was taking advantage of her daughter.

Elsewhere, Brittany started to wonder whether she made the right decision by moving to Jordan after an epic fight with Yazan.

What did Yazan reveal about Brittany's past?

Kenny finally left the U.S. behind and made his way to Mexico.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.