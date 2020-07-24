Watch Blindspot Online: Season 5 Episode 11

Did Jane survive the final battle?

On Blindspot Season 5 Episode 11, she awoke next to her teammates and had to make a striking decision to take down the new boss of the FBI.

Tracking Bombs - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 11

With the net closing in on all of them, Weller realized that everyone would have to go different ways when the mission was over.

With lives on the line, Grigoryan was forced to go against protocol to help his new employees.

Blindspot Season 5 Episode 11 Quotes

We've got clean slates. We can go anywhere. We can be anything we want to be.

Weller [to Jane]

Patterson: I've going to miss this place.
Rich: That's not what I said.

Blindspot Season 5 Episode 11

Blindspot Season 5 Episode 11 Photos

Poison Ivy - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 11
Tracking Bombs - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 11
Bouncing Back - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 11
Seeking Ivy - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 11
New Boss - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 11
Water Treatment - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 11
