Watch Council of Dads Online: Season 1 Episode 10

How did it all end for the Council?

On Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 10, Anthony arrived at a storm-ravaged Perry home to find Robin and Theo in peril.

Oliver put his medical skills to work when he realized that Sage was in early labor.

Meanwhile, the future of the Crab Shack was left hanging in the balance from the storm damage and the Perry kids grappled with stunning news about Luly.

Use the video above to watch Council of Dads online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.