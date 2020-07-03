Watch Council of Dads Online: Season 1 Episode 10

at .

How did it all end for the Council?

On Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 10, Anthony arrived at a storm-ravaged Perry home to find Robin and Theo in peril. 

Here To Stay - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 10

Oliver put his medical skills to work when he realized that Sage was in early labor. 

Meanwhile, the future of the Crab Shack was left hanging in the balance from the storm damage and the Perry kids grappled with stunning news about Luly. 

Watch Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch Council of Dads online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

17 Satisfying Moments of Iconic LGBTQ+ Happiness on TV
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 10 Quotes

I wasn't going to sit in the desert while my family drowned.

Anthony

This is for my dad!

Theo

Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 10

Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 10 Photos

Oliver and Hampton - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 10
Here To Stay - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 10
Dad's Jacket - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 10
Showing Up - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 10
Peter and Oliver - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 10
Luly and Evan - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 10
  1. Council of Dads
  2. Council of Dads Season 1
  3. Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 10
  4. Watch Council of Dads Online: Season 1 Episode 10