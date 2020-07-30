Watch Married at First Sight Online: Season 11 Episode 3

Did one couple quit the show?

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 3 was filled with bombshells, and one couple admitted that they already knew each other.

Meanwhile, Christina complained about her predicament and everyone started to wonder whether she was just rude.

Elsewhere, Karen was less than thrilled when she learned that Miles was very close to his mother.

