Watch Married at First Sight Online: Season 11 Episode 3

at .

Did one couple quit the show?

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 3 was filled with bombshells, and one couple admitted that they already knew each other. 

Henry's Girls - Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Christina complained about her predicament and everyone started to wonder whether she was just rude. 

Elsewhere, Karen was less than thrilled when she learned that Miles was very close to his mother. 

Watch Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Married at First Sight online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

These Shows Should Be Igniting Conversation!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 3 Quotes

I met him before! I met him months, and months, and months ago at a party. I thought he was cool, and I never saw him again.

Amelia

I'm so ready to be a wife, let's just do it. I'm tired of answering questions. Let's just do it. I don't know why I'm still standing here!

Christina

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 3

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 3 Photos

Catty Women - Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 3
Henry's Girls - Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 3
Handsome Hubby - Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 3
Vows from a distance - Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 3
Egg Tradition - Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 3
In Love - Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 3
  1. Married at First Sight
  2. Married at First Sight Season 11
  3. Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 3
  4. Watch Married at First Sight Online: Season 11 Episode 3