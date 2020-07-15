Watch Siesta Key Online: Season 3 Episode 17

Did Madison cut Chloe out for good?

On Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 17, the former decided to move out of their shared apartment because she was tired of all the meddling.

What did Chloe do to try salvage the friendship?

Meanwhile, Juliette tried to move on from her boyfriend by stirring the pot.

Elsewhere, Kelsey's ex returned with a shocking revelation.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.