Watch The 100 Online: Season 7 Episode 7

Did Emori lose her life?

On The 100 Season 7 Episode 7, she tried to heal Sanctum's old wounds, but it quickly became apparent that another war brewing. 

Anders in a Special Place Tall - The 100 Season 7 Episode 7

Did Raven manage to save everyone?

Meanwhile, Echo, Diyoza, and Octavia struggled with their new normal in Bardo following Gabriel's betrayal. 

They also had to find out more about what Gabriel knew about everyone on the new planet. 

The 100 Season 7 Episode 7 Quotes

Doing the right thing the wrong way isn't doing the right thing.

Diyoza

Do I get a robe?

Gabriel

Anders in a Special Place Tall - The 100 Season 7 Episode 7
New Wounds Tall - The 100 Season 7 Episode 7
Echo in Bardo with Octavia Too - The 100 Season 7 Episode 7
Octavia Is With Echo in Bardo - The 100 Season 7 Episode 7
Echo Glares While In Bardo - The 100 Season 7 Episode 7
Echo Cries in Bardo - The 100 Season 7 Episode 7
