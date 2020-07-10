Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 4 Episode 15

Did Richard forgive Sutton?

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 15, tensions were mounting as the lie from the past threatened tot derail the relationship.

Meanwhile, Marissa was livid with Kat over the Eva slip and set out to get some revenge.

Elsewhere, Scott approached Jane with a story about his friend who was fired from a law firm after a party.

What was the connection to the magazine?

Use the video above to watch The Bold Type online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.