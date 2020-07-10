Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 4 Episode 15

Did Richard forgive Sutton?

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 15, tensions were mounting as the lie from the past threatened tot derail the relationship.

Sutton Confesses

Meanwhile, Marissa was livid with Kat over the Eva slip and set out to get some revenge.

Elsewhere, Scott approached Jane with a story about his friend who was fired from a law firm after a party. 

What was the connection to the magazine?

17 Satisfying Moments of Iconic LGBTQ+ Happiness on TV
The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 15 Quotes

Kat: I'm just a little confused, that's all, like why you chose the podcast to say something.
Eva: I bring up my sexuality when it makes sense to me, and I chose to bring it up on your podcast because it felt relevant.
Kat: Huh, it didn't feel relative at the Republican mixer?
Eva: Are we done here?

There isn't one right way. There are all kinds of love. There's forbidden love, first love, there's rekindled love, which can be amazing or terrible depending on whether you're meant to be together, there's complicated love, where you're still trying to figure each other out, and then there's unconditional love, which it sounds like you have.

Bartender

