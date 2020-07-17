Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 4 Episode 16

at .

Did Sutton manage to snap out of her funk?

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 16, she visited her hometown and fell into some old habits that could have some ramification for Jacqueline. 

A Happy Eva - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Kat continued to pursue a new relationship that could divide her from her best friends. 

Elsewhere, Alex was being viewed poorly because of something that was out of his control. 

Did the Bold Babes manage to keep him safe? 

Watch The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch The Bold Type online right here via TV Fanatic.

The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 16 Quotes

Three years ago Richard couldn’t stop telling me how much he loved me, now he’s just gone. I don’t even know who I am without him.

Sutton

Jacqueline: I want you to know that as I spend more time with Ian and focus on my personal life, I will be looking to you to step up. I am not the future of Scarlet, Jane, you are. Now, go get that other story.
Jane: Thank you, Jacqueline.

The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 16

